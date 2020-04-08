Cleanroom Consumables Market – Technological Advancements and Mergers & Acquisitions to Propel the Global Market

The global cleanroom consumables market was valued at US$ 9,000 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 13,000 Mn by 2026. Increase in demand for modular cleanroom systems and advent of nanotechnology are likely to drive the global cleanroom consumables market during the forecast period.

Major companies enter into distribution agreements to expand their footprint in the global market. Technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions are expected to propel the global cleanroom consumables market during the forecast period. For example, in February 2017, Ansell acquired Nitritex Limited, a U.K.-based company, which offers cleanroom and life science consumables. The company distributes its products in over 60 countries. Post the acquisition of Nitritex, Ansell also owned Nitritex’s flagship products BioClean and Omega.

Based on product, the global cleanroom consumables market has been classified into cleanroom apparels, cleaning products, cleanroom stationery, wipers, gloves, and adhesive mats. The cleanroom apparels segment has been divided into coveralls, frocks, boot covers, shoe covers, bouffants, sleeves, pants, face masks, and hoods. The cleaning products segment has been categorized into cleanroom mops, buckets, wringers, and squeegees; validation swabs, and cleaning chemicals. The cleanroom stationery segment has been classified into papers, notebooks and adhesive pads, binders and clipboards, and labels. The wipers segment has been bifurcated into dry and wet. Based on application, the global market has been divided into electronics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, aerospace and defense, academics and automotive, medical devices, and others. The academics and automotive segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cleanroom processing is employed in the automotive industry to manufacture and deliver safe and effective components due to high demand in automobile assembly lines.

Request for Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3995

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the global cleanroom consumables market in 2017, owing to growth of the food and beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Rise in prevalence of contagious diseases and prominence of the domestic players are projected to drive the cleanroom consumables market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global cleanroom consumables market. Berkshire Corporation, KM, and KCWW are the major players operating in the market, offering products with proprietary technologies. Other players include Cantel Medical, Contec, Inc., DuPont, Micronclean, Ansell, Texwipe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Valutek. In June 2018, DuPont introduced Tychem gloves for chemical exposure protection. In the same year, Contec, Inc. introduced VertiKlean MAX range compact bucket system for cleaning and disinfecting in critical environments. DuPont entered into a partnership with Formosa Tafetta Company, a Taiwan-based new heated clothing company, in January 2018.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3995