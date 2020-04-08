Cyber Deception Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2019 to 2025

Global Cyber Deception Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Cyber Deception Market report contains a forecast of the next 5 years, starting 2019 and ending 2025 with a host of metrics like supply-demand ratio, Cyber Deception market frequency, dominant players of Cyber Deception market, driving factors, restraints, and challenges. The report also contains market revenue, sales, Cyber Deception production and manufacturing cost that could help you get a better view on the market. The Report Focuses on the key global Cyber Deception manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report examines the Cyber Deception market status and the potential of global and major regions, from angles of players, product regions and end Application/industries; this report assesses the key players in global and major regions and classifies the Cyber Deception market by product and Application/end industries.Top Companies in the Global Cyber Deception Market: ILLUSIVE NETWORKS, LOGRYTHM, INC., ATTIVO NETWORKS, RAPID7, INC., SEC TECHNOLOGIES, FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES and others.

The Cyber Deception Market is projected to witness at a CAGR of 15.18% during the period 2018-2023.

Increasing Cyber Attacks

According to World Economic Forum, cyber-attacks are one of largest threats across the globe, and require high-end security. Software infiltration and cloud-hacks are likely to be the major instances of cyber-attacks. As a result, there is an increase in internal security reviews and audits, in cloud-based companies, giving rise in demand cyber deception solutions. F-Secure, a cyber-security company based in Finland logged an increase of approximately 220% traffic diverting to honeypots from 2016 to 2017. It indicates an increase in the instances of cyber-attacks, which in turn expected to propel the market growth over the next six years, at a significant rate.

Regional Analysis For Cyber Deception Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cyber Deception market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia Pacific to Have the Highest Growth

In 2016, Japan observed the highest number of cyber-attacks in the Asia-Pacific region, with approximately 2 million of user data sets were stolen from over 140 organizations. Post this attack, there were many protocols and standards set in order to prevent these attacks in future. However, the vulnerability still persists. In 2017, Asia witnessed ransomware, a cyber-attack, wherein, the attackers lure customers to produce fast money. As a result, the market holds a noteworthy potential to penetrate the region, which is likely to boost the industry.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Industry Overview of Cyber Deception Global Cyber Deception Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Global Cyber Deception Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2019) Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025) Cyber Deception Market Dynamics Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Finding/Conclusion Appendix

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Cyber Deception Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

