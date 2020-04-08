Digital Diabetes Management Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth In Future | Roche Diagnostics, Medtronic, Glooko, B. Braun, Dexcom, Abbott Lab

Digital Diabetes Management is expected to grow significantly in the forecasted period with the rising prevalence of diabetes and the growing adoption of the digital platform for diabetes. The rising incidence of type I and type II diabetes combined with high obese population is propelling the market for digital diabetes market. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Solutions Such As Closed-Loop Systems, High Adoption of Connected Diabetes Management Devices and Apps, Rising Awareness on Self-Diabetes Management, Favorable Reimbursement Policies and Increased Acceptance of Digital Diabetes Solutions from Payers.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Digital Diabetes Management Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Glooko Inc. (United States), B. Braun (Germany), Dexcom (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Insulet Corporation (United States), Tandem Diabetes Care (United States), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), Lifescan (United States), Tidepool (United States), Agamatrix (United States) and Dariohealth (Israel)

AdvanceMarketAnalytics follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Diabetes Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

The Global Digital Diabetes Management Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

Table of Content

Market Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Scope/Objective of the Study

1.2.1. Research Objective

Executive Summary

2.1. Introduction

Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Solutions Such As Closed-Loop Systems

3.2.2. High Adoption of Connected Diabetes Management Devices and Apps

3.2.3. Rising Awareness on Self-Diabetes Management

3.2.4. Favorable Reimbursement Policies

3.2.5. Increased Acceptance of Digital Diabetes Solutions from Payers

3.3. Market Challenges

3.3.1. Low Penetration in Developing Economies

3.3.2. Lack of Data Security

3.4. Market Trends

3.4.1. Growing Demand for Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems/Artificial Pancreas Device Systems

3.4.2. Increasing Demand for Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) Systems

Market Factor Analysis

4.1. Porters Five Forces

4.2. Supply/Value Chain

4.3. PESTEL analysis

4.4. Market Entropy

4.5. Patent/Trademark Analysis

Global Digital Diabetes Management, by Type, Device Type, End User and Region (value) (2013-2018)

