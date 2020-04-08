Electric Motor Market has been Accelerating in Europe

Europe Electric Motor Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $22.32 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the period 2016-2022.Germany accounted for the highest share in 2014, followed by France. Growing adoption of electric motors in various applications including industrial machinery, motor vehicles, heating ventilating and cooling (HVAC) equipment, aerospace & transportation, household appliances accelerates the growth of this market.

Electric motor-enabled equipment works on the principal that electrical energy is converted into mechanical energy or kinetic energy. These motors find application in industrial fans, compressors, pumps, lathe machines, machine tools, domestic appliances, heating ventilating and air conditioning applications, disk drives, power tools, electric cars, and automated robots. Electric motors are also known as premium efficiency motors that offer several benefits over conventional electric motors, such as longer operating life, low energy consumption, low maintenance cost, and high tolerance for fluctuating voltages. Comparatively, the price of electric motors is higher compared to conventional electric motors. But low energy consumption is one of the major factors responsible for the wide-spread adoption of electric motors in the region.

By type, the European electric motor market is segmented into alternative current (AC) motors, direct current (DC) motors, and hermetic motors. The AC motor segment dominated the market with around 70% share in 2014 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This segment is further sub-segmented into synchronous AC motors and induction motors.

The European electric motor market is likely to grow at a moderate rate in the future, owing to increasing demand for products equipped with electric motors

AC motors would lead the market throughout the analysis period, while hermetic motors segment would witness the highest growth during 2016 – 2022

The application of electric motors in heating ventilation and cooling (HVAC) equipment sector is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

Germany would remain the highest revenue-generating country in this market throughout 2014 – 2022

The major players in this market include Ametek Inc., Siemens AG, Baldor Electric, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., ARC Systems Inc., Asmo Co Ltd, Brook Crompton UK Limited, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. These players consistently launch new products to enhance their existing portfolios and expand their customer base. In addition, strategic alliances and mergers & acquisitions provide growth opportunities for geographical expansion and a wider market reach.

