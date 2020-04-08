Electrocardiogram Equipment Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Electrocardiogram Equipment Market (by product (Holter monitors, resting ECG systems and stress ECG systems), lead type (3-6 lead type, single-lead type, and 12-lead type), end user (home/ambulatory care and hospitals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Electrocardiogram Equipment. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Electrocardiogram Equipment cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Electrocardiogram Equipment growth factors.

The forecast Electrocardiogram Equipment Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Electrocardiogram Equipment on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global electrocardiogram equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Electrocardiograph (ECG) is a non-invasive medical process that records the electrical activity of the heartbeat over a period of time using electrodes placed over the skin. ECG devices such as stress ECG, resting ECG, and Holter monitors help to identify and provide information concerning the abnormal functioning of the heart. One of the common health problem faced by people across the world is cardiovascular disease. This ECG equipment picks up electrical instincts created by the heart with the help of electrodes and translates them into a waveform.

Growing number of cardiac problems such as heart arrhythmia, heart attack, heart rhythm disorders, and ischemic heart disease are expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, aged people have to periodically go through various tests that include ECG and growing aged population, particularly in developed regions to boost the market growth. Other factors such as advancement in technology and favorable government regulations concerning monitoring devices are fueling the demand for electrocardiogram equipment market. Moreover, on the other side, unfavorable reimbursement policies and poor healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped regions can obstruct market growth.

In terms of geographies, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in electrocardiogram equipment market. Factor such as enlarged spending rate for healthcare and technological advancement in cardiology segment is driving the market growth in the North America region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region for the ECG equipment market. Awareness among consumers regarding the use of ECG, increasing medical tourism industry and manufacturing cost advantages are driving the market growth.

Market Segmentation by Product, Lead Type, And End User

The report on global electrocardiogram equipment market covers segments such as product, lead type, and end user. On the basis of product the global electrocardiogram equipment market is categorized into Holter monitors, resting ECG systems and stress ECG systems. On the basis of the lead type, the global electrocardiogram equipment market is categorized into 3-6 lead type, single-lead type, and 12-lead type. On the basis of the end-user, the global electrocardiogram equipment market is categorized into home/ambulatory care and hospitals.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global electrocardiogram equipment market such as Royal Philips Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Welch Allyn, Nihon Kohden Corporation, GE Healthcare, Mortara Instrument, Inc., Schiller AG, Mindray Medical International Limited and Compumed Inc.

