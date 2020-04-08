Electrodeposited (ED) Copper Foils Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2025

Owing to the vertical grain structure, an electrodeposited copper foil helps to obtain condensed space and clear walls. Research Report Insights (RRI) has developed a report, where it is estimated that global market for electrodeposited copper foils is likely to expand robustly throughout the forecast period, 2017-2025.Furthermore, this market was anticipated to share US$ 6,664.4 Mn in 2017 revenue. In addition, it is predicted that the market will increase at 11.6% CAGR and also is estimated for US$ 16,005.6 Mn revenue share in 2025.

Global Market for Electrodeposited Copper Foils: Dynamics

The report has comprehensive details on the various factors that are driving the market as well as are restraining the growth in the upcoming years. Besides, the report has also focused on the different latest trends along with new opportunities that will be growing in this market in the near future. The high demand from end-use industries for ED copper foils is growing robustly. Besides, the market is developing owing to the development of green technologies, which one of the key drivers in this market. Furthermore, the increasing uses of different electronic gadgets, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones, are driving the market rapidly. More thorough details on trends, restraints and upcoming opportunities have been provided in the report.

Green Technology & Electronic Gadgets to Drive Global Electrodeposited (ED) Copper Foils Market through 2025:

Key Segments

Global market for electrodeposited copper foils has segmented on the basis of thickness, various application and regions. There are further segments existent in this market from each segments. Electrodeposited copper foils with <20 μm, 20-50 μm and >50 μm thickness are available in this market. As per the report, it is expected that the <20 μm thickness segment will be sharing an amount of US$ 4,908.2 Mn revenue in 2017 and is predicted to share US$ 12,866.3 Mn revenue through 2025. Besides, this sub-segment is also foreseen to expand at 12.8% CAGR in the approaching years.

In terms of various applications, global ED copper foils market has further segmented into switchgear, printed circuit boards, batteries, EMI shielding and others. Out of all segments, the report is anticipated that the printed circuit boards is accounted for US$ 4,754.6 Mn revenue share in 2017 along with an estimation of US$ 11,420.9 Mn revenue share through 2025.

Geographically, global market for ED copper foils has four major regions, including Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, where the demand for ED copper foils is increasing rapidly. On the basis of prediction, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific region is likely to grow at a high CAGR of 12.1% along with US$ 14,715.9 Mn revenue share during the forecast period.

Key Players

The global market for electrodeposited copper foils has profiled several companies as the key participants during the forecast period. The companies are Kingboard Copper Foil Holdings Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Arcotech Ltd., Minerex AG, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Mtron Ltd, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd., JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation and Jiangxi Copper Corporation, among others. Other companies are Circuit Foil Luxembourg, Shandong Jinbao Electronics Co. Ltd., Suzhou Fukuda Metal Co. Ltd., LingBao Wason Copper Foil Co. Ltd., Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd, Targray Technology International Inc., and Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co., Ltd., among others.