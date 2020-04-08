Europe Travel Insurance Market Trends 2016, Growth Forecast 2020

An individual’s potential loss during travel may vary significantly depending on factors such as how much of trip is prepaid, purchased ticket refundability, traveler’s health conditions, destination to where one is travelling, and similar other. Travel insurance acts as a cushion in an intense situation that may occur during travel. It covers the expenses incurred and minimizes the risks during travel. With the growing initiatives by government and the market players to spread awareness among the masses the industry has witnessed and increase in sales of travel insurance policy.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1295693/?utm_source=SBL

In Europe, travel insurance market is at a niche level, however, with the changing competitive and distribution dynamics, the market is projected to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period of 2016-2022. Furthermore, with the stringent government policy with regards to travel insurance policy and the high cost of health care facility in the region drive the Europe Travel Insurance Policy. However, fewer written policies and low & fluctuating rates due to large number of competitors present in the market restrain the market growth.

In addition, growth in tourism industry creates a new prospect to surge the demand for travel insurance in the region. According to office of national statistics, the number of outbound travelers in the UK have increased by 3% in 2015 as compared to 2014, strengthening the growth of the UK travel insurance market. Moreover, in the Netherlands travel market it has been observed that domestic tourist spending had increased by relatively 2.6% in 2015.

The market is segmented on the basis of type of distribution channel, insurance cover, end user, and geography. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into insurance intermediaries, insurance companies, banks, insurance brokers, insurance aggregators, and others. Based on insurance cover, it is divided into single trip, annual multi-trip, and long stay. Based on end user, it is categorized into senior citizens, education travelers, backpackers, business travelers, family travelers, and fully independent travelers. Geographically, it is analyzed across UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, and Rest of Europe. Key players profiled in the report include Generali Group (Italy), Allianz Group (France), AXA Group (France), Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited (UK), The April Group (France), Mutuaide Assistance (France), Aon Plc (UK), Aviva Plc (UK), Saga Plc (UK), and Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd (England).

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1295693/?utm_source=SBL

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe travel insurance market, in terms of value to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed impact analysis of the current trends, country-wise travel insurance market, and future estimations is provided to target the profitable sectors.

The drivers, restraints, and opportunities are analyzed to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers and buyers in the competitive market to facilitate efficient business planning.

Europe Travel Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Distribution Channel: Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Insurance Aggregators and Others

By Insurance Cover: Single Trip, Annual Multi-trip and Long Stay

By End User: Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Backpackers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers and Fully Independent Traveler

By Geography: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Rest of Europe

Key Players In The Value Chain : Generali Group (Italy), Allianz Group (France), AXA Group (France), Insure and Go Insurance Services Limited (UK), The April Group (France), Mutuaide Assistance (France), Aon Plc (UK), Aviva Plc (UK), Saga Plc (UK) and Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd (England)

The other market players include: European Travel Insurance Group (Netherlands),, InsuranceLine.gr (Greece),, Alc Travel (UK),, Staysure Limited (UK) and ETA services (UK).

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/europe-travel-insurance-market/?utm_source=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: EUROPE TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: EUROPE TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: EUROPE TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: EUROPE TRAVEL INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

Neobanking Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2012 – 2020

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/neobanking-market/?utm_source=RR&utm_medium=SBL

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]