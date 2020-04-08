Extremities Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

The term “extremity” is generally used to refer to a person’s limbs and related parts. Upper extremities include the shoulders, hands, elbows, forearms, wrists, and fingers. Lower extremities consist of the feet, toes, ankles, knees, shins, and thighs. The extremity products are used to treat, repair, replace, or heal extremity injuries such as fractures or damage. These products include external recovery braces, surgical implants, joint replacements, biologics, and external support implants.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Extremities in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The upper extremities segment accounted for major shares in the extremities market due to the high prevalence of orthopedic disorders in the shoulders. This segment focuses on injuries in shoulder, wrist, and hand, among others. Shoulder injuries contribute majorly as the bones in shoulder are integral for the movement of the arm. Age and sports make extensive use of shoulder muscles and bones that increase occurrences of shoulder injuries.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor in the extremities body market owing to the high patient pool in this region due to the large number of road accidents that further influenced the volume of extremity surgeries. Also, the high disposable income of consumers increased the number of vehicles plying on the road and consequently, the number of road accidents. Consumers in Brazil, Mexico, and Chile spend extensively on their extremity surgeries.

The worldwide market for Extremities is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Acumed, Sigma Graft, Wright Medical Group, Xtant Medical, Trimed, Skye Biologics, Merete Technologies, NovaBone, Surgical Appliance Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Upper Extremities

Lower Extremities

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

ASCs

