Facilities Management Services Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

Facilities management services are services which an organization outsources to a vendor who takes responsibilities related to the operation and maintenance of the assets and facilities of that organization.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Facilities Management Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Facilities Management Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The commercial buildings segment accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the new developmental activities in infrastructure sector that will drive the demand for specialized vendor services in building FM.

The soft services segment accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segments growth is the e-waste management as a soft service in corporate office buildings. Also, the soft services ensure that the facilities are clean and hygienic and administrative processes are streamlined.

The global Facilities Management Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Facilities Management Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Compass, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Bilfinger HSG Facility Management, Cofely Besix, Carillion, GDI, Ecolab USA, KnightFM, Dohn Engineering, Resolute Facility Services, Continuum Services, Total Facility Solutions, Stutler Solutions, Caravan Technologies, Professional Grade Services, Royal Mechanical Services, Choice Facility Services & Construction, Crockett Facilities Services, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Assurance Facility Management, Global Facility Management and Construction, NG&G Facility Services, Express Facility Services and Maintenance

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soft Services

Hard Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

