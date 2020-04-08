Future of Global Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market (by product type (excimer laser systems, femtosecond systems, yag laser systems, and phacoemulsification systems), by surgery type (retinal surgery, refractive surgery, cataract surgery, and glaucoma surgery)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies growth factors.

The forecast Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The ophthalmic surgery is a surgical procedure performed on the eye or its adnexa by an ophthalmologist. Most of the common eye diseases are Cataract, Glaucoma, Macular degeneration, Strabismus, Uveitis, and Eye tumors. There are various technologies such as Femtosecond Systems, Excimer Laser Systems, Phacoemulsification Systems, and YAG Laser Systems are used for the Ophthalmic Surgery. Femtosecond laser technology is widely used for LASIK (laser in situ keratomileusis) procedures to correct myopia (nearsightedness). Furthermore, this technology is also used in the treatment of cataracts.

Rising prevalence of eye disorder has a positive impact on the growth of Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market. Moreover, the growing geriatric population across the globe is also driving the growth of Market. A superior result of femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery has increased rapidly. Cataract surgery is the most commonly performed surgical procedure in the world, with an estimated 19 million operations performed annually. The World Health Organization estimated that this number will increase to 32 million by the year 2020 as the over 65 population doubles worldwide between 2000 and 2020. Moreover, rising awareness related to minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising government funding for the healthcare infrastructure are some of the supporting factors propelling the Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies market. However, high cost associated with ophthalmic surgery instrument and lack of skilled professionals is expected to hamper the growth of the Ophthalmic Surgical Technologies Market. Going forward, exploring new technologies and inventions in ophthalmic surgery technologies will augmenting the growth opportunities for the market key players.

On the basis of geographies, North America is anticipated to be the leading region in the ophthalmic surgical technologies market over the forecast period. Presence of numerous leading players in this region and the rising prevalence of eye diseases, across countries such as U.S. and Canada is likely to augment the market growth in this region. The Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to witness the significant growth in the ophthalmic surgical technologies market during the upcoming years. The factors such as a rise in research and development spending’s and ongoing development in the healthcare sector are escalating the market growth in this region.

Market Segmentation by Product Type And Surgery Type

The report on global ophthalmic surgical technologies market covers segments such as product type and surgery type. On the basis of product type, the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is categorized into excimer laser systems, femtosecond systems, YAG laser systems, and phacoemulsification systems. On the basis of surgery type, the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market is categorized into retinal surgery, refractive surgery, cataract surgery, and glaucoma surgery.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ophthalmic surgical technologies market such as, Allegretto Wave Excimer, Nidek EC-5000CX, Carl Zeiss MEL80 Laser System, Bausch & Lomb’s Orbscan IIz, Abbott Medical Optics’ IntraLase FS Laser, Alcon’s LADARVision 4000, STAAR Surgical, Topcon Corporation, Hoya Corporation and Essilor, Nidek.

