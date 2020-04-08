Garden Pesticides Market Growing Demand in Agriculture Sector 2019 to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Garden Pesticides in key regions like North America, Europe, The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Garden Pesticides.

The Global Garden Pesticides Market size will increase to 870 Million US$ by 2025, from 750 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Scotts,Syngenta AG,Bayer AG,DowDuPont,Andersons,BASF SE,Monsanto,Nufarm,Sumitomo Chemical,FMC,SC Johnson,Bonide Products,Efekto,Espoma Company,Organic Laboratories,Red Sun,Nissan Chemical,ChemChina

Garden Pesticides are substances meant for attracting, seducing, and then destroying any pest in the garden, which in general protect plants from damaging influences such as weeds, fungi, or insects. Garden pesticides include herbicides (which kill plants), insecticides (which kill insects), fungicides (which kill fungi) and other pesticides.

Pesticides constitute the largest category within the market for crop protection chemicals, with biopesticides accounting for a comparatively minute share. However, growing environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic pesticides that are primarily produced using petrochemical or inorganic raw materials have resulted in increasing demand for eco-friendly biopesticides.

Biopesticides, on the other hand, are manufactured with renewable resources and are free of synthetic active ingredients. Being organic, free of chemical residues and eco-friendly products, biopesticides have been witnessing faster growth in demand compared to their synthetic counterparts.

Factors driving the markets for Garden pesticides include decreasing arable land, increasing population, the requirement of improving crop yields and adoption of GM technology, specifically herbicide-resistant crops. On the other hand, regulatory authorities such as the EPA (Environment Protection Agency) frequently come up with stringent laws related to curbing pesticide use for alleviating environmental damage and increasing consumer awareness about pesticide consumption, which is expected to be instrumental in slowing down growth in demand for synthetic pesticides.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Garden Pesticides Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Garden Pesticides Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Garden Pesticides Market.

Garden Pesticides Market, by Types:

Herbicide

Insecticide

Fungicide

Other

Garden Pesticides Market, by Applications:

Private gardens

Public gardens

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Garden Pesticides overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations.

Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

