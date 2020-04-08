Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025
Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Industry
New Study On “2018-2025 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services is doctors diagnose their patients by means of using the remote medical treatment.
Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services changed the traditional the relationship between patients and doctors,growing demand for mobile technology and the Internet, and to the rising popularity of home care patients would promote Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services growth.
Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3357072-global-direct-to-consumer-telehealth-services-market-size
In 2017, the global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market size was 300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
American Well
Teladoc, Inc.
CareClix
Doctor on Demand
MD Aligne
MeMD
MDLIVE
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
Cloud-Based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Acute Care Applications
Home Health
Consumer Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3357072-global-direct-to-consumer-telehealth-services-market-size
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Based
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.4.4 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Acute Care Applications
1.5.4 Home Health
1.5.5 Consumer Applications
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size
2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 American Well
12.1.1 American Well Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.1.4 American Well Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 American Well Recent Development
12.2 Teladoc, Inc.
12.2.1 Teladoc, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Introduction
12.2.4 Teladoc, Inc. Revenue in Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Teladoc, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 CareClix
12.3.1 CareClix Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview