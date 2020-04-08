Global High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Industry 2018 Industry Analysis, Top Players, Revenue and Market Share Report

Our latest research report entitled High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market (by product type (instruments, and consumables), end-use applications (pharmaceutical industries, biochemical, food industry, industrial chemicals, forensic science, clinical chemistry, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) . Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) growth factors.

The forecast High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is an analytical technique used for the separating, identifying and quantifying individual components in the mixtures used in the fields of analytical chemistry, biochemistry and industrial. HPLC instrument includes a sampler, degasser, detector, and pumps. In HPLC, sample mixture passes through Colum under pressure for separation of a sample component. HPLC is used in different industrial and scientific applications including food, the pharmaceutical industry, environmental, forensic science, and chemicals.

The HPCL plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industries. The HPLC is used to detect and qualify the products and the RAW materials used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The HPLC is being vastly used in the food industries to identify and qualify the artificial sweeteners, antioxidants and many other additives used in food processing, nowadays. Growing demand for HPLC in the food industry for quality control and pharmaceutical labs for analysis are the key factors driving the growth of High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market. In addition, increasing usages of the HPLC in the drug development procedure and increasing scientific research and development expenditure in the pharmaceutical industries are key factors that boost the market. Moreover, HPLC is the most popular technique in environmental analysis for detecting environmental pollutants. However, the high cost of HPLC equipment is a major factor hampering the growth of High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market. Going further, rapidly growing adoption of HPLC in forensic science and biochemical applications is expected to create huge opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Technological advancement such as availability of ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) which is capable of using smaller size particles leads to an increase in efficiency, optimal velocity and mass transfer in liquid chromatography, which will further offer growth opportunities for the market.

Among the regions, North America holds the largest share in the HPLC market followed by Europe. The Accessibility of updated technology and rising funding in the research and development activities are driving the growth of HPLC in the North America region. In addition, presences of key players in this region and technological advancement are key factors supporting the growth of the market in North America region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the HPLC market owing to increasing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries.

Market Segmentation by Product Type And End-Use Applications

The report on global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market covers segments such as product type and end-use applications. On the basis of product type, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is categorized into instruments and consumables. On the basis of end-use applications, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is categorized into pharmaceutical industries, biochemical, food industry, industrial chemicals, forensic science, clinical chemistry, and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market such as Water Corporation, Agilent Technologies, IDEX Health & Science LLC, Shimadzu Corporation, Gilson Incorporated, JASCO Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, and Phenomenex Inc.

