Global Hosiery Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Hosiery (Women and Men) Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years.

Hosiery also known as Legwear, these garments are worn directly on the feet and legs. Modern hosiery is usually tight-fitting by virtue of stretchy fabrics and meshes. Older forms include binding to achieve a tight fit. The world economic recovery situation is complicated, a slowdown in China, but little impact on the sock industry, especially cotton socks industry. Chinese sock exports continued to show growth year after year, mainly due to the socks apparel industry as accessories. The price is relatively low not much pressure on consumer spending and increasing disposable income of the individual are the substantial driving factors of the market across the globe. In addition, changing lifestyle & consumer buying behavior is the major factor which creating lucrative opportunities in the market over the coming years. However, limited opportunities in the market of hosiery is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Hosiery (Women and Men) over the coming years.

The regional analysis of Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/dominant region in the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market due to increasing disposable income of the individual and rising economic growth in the region. North America is region also estimated to grow in the Hosiery (Women and Men) market over the forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at higher growth / higher CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing demand for hosiery in developing countries such as China and India.

The major market player included in this report are: Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, L Brands, Wolford , Donna Karan, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Ship Socks

Short Socks

Stockings

Tights

Others

By Application:

Adult Men

Adult Women

Children

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2.Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3.Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Dynamics

Chapter 4.Hosiery Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5.Hosiery Market, by Application

Chapter 6.Hosiery Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7.Hosiery Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9.Research Process

