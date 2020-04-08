Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Professional Survey Report 2018, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Hybrid Operating Room Market (by component (audiovisual display systems and tools, surgical instruments, operating room fixtures and intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems), by end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), application (cardiovascular, neurosurgery, orthopedic, thoracic and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Hybrid Operating Room. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Hybrid Operating Room cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Hybrid Operating Room growth factors.

The forecast Hybrid Operating Room Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Hybrid Operating Room on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global hybrid operating room market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The hybrid operating room is a surgical theater, which includes advanced medical imaging devices such as CT scanners, MRI scanners, and fixed C-Arms. This hybrid operating room makes it possible to simultaneously reach a diagnosis and provide treatment during surgical interventions. Hybrid Operating Room instantly moves a minimally invasive procedure to complex open procedures without relocating to a different operating room. Hybrid Operating Room is currently used in many surgical disciplines such as cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic trauma and, Laparoscopic.

Hybrid Operating Room offering capabilities to perform combined image-guided procedures coupled with the minimally invasive procedure. Growing adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries which is a major key factor propelling the growth of Hybrid Operating Room Market. The benefits offered by Hybrid Operating Room include Enhanced patient safety, Time and long-term cost savings and others. These factors are likely to contribute to the growth of Hybrid Operating Room Market. Moreover, rising technological advancements in emerging countries such as Japan, China, and Taiwan are also supporting factors boosting the market growth. However, the procedural risk associated with the hybrid operating room is anticipated to hamper the market growth. Going further, adoption of robotic-assisted surgery is creating growth opportunities for the Hybrid Operating Room Market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing research and development in novel equipment by government and healthcare sector is also provided growth opportunities to the market in near future.

Among the Geographies, North America is the leading region in the hybrid operating room market owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, rising incidence of minimally invasive procedures and increased investment by the hospital to improve their hybrid operating rooms are some of the factors escalating the market growth in the North America region. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the hybrid operating room market during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of this market in the APAC region include rapid growing healthcare expenditure and technological advancement

Market Segmentation by Component, End User And Application

The report on global hybrid operating room market covers segments such as component, end user and application. On the basis of the component, the global hybrid operating room market is categorized into audiovisual display systems and tools, surgical instruments, operating room fixtures and intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems. On the basis of the end user, the global hybrid operating room market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. On the basis of application, the global hybrid operating room market is categorized into cardiovascular, neurosurgery, orthopedic, thoracic and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hybrid operating room market such as Toshiba Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Alvo, Siemens AG, STERIS Plc., Getinge AB, MIZUHO Corporation, Trumpf Medical, and Eschmann Equipment.

