Global Medical Display Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled Medical Display Market (by display (radiology displays, surgical displays, and patient monitor displays), by color & monochrome (by resolution and by screen size), display technology (led, TFT-LCD, CRT, PM-LCD, pmoled, and amoled)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Medical Display. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Medical Display cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Medical Display growth factors.

The forecast Medical Display Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Medical Display on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global medical display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The medical display is a monitor that meets the high demand for medical imaging. They usually come with special image-enhancing technologies to ensure constant brightness over the lifetime of the display. The medical display has various properties like high-quality screen, clear and consistent images. This device ensures accurate diagnosis and helps to identify the best options for treatment. Many medical displays have been specifically designed for multimodality imaging. There are various types of display used in medical diagnoses such as Cathode ray tube display (CRT), Light-emitting diode display (LED), Electroluminescent display (ELD) and Organic light-emitting diode display (OLED). Medical displays are vastly used in surgical and diagnostic applications.

Medical imaging experts such as medical physicists, radiologists, and information technology specialists routinely use the medical display for diagnosis of diseases and their treatment. Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, treatment all over the globe escalates the global Medical Display Market. Moreover, increasing popularity related to benefits of large displays in an all in one computer propelling the market growth. Growing demand of diagnostic imaging procedures such as Computed tomography (CT), Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) has a major influence on the demand of medical display devices. However, the rise in demand for refurbished medical display may hamper the growth of the global medical display market. Going further, technological advancement within the imaging area is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the medical display market.

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the largest region in the global medical display market, followed by Europe. The factors such as faster adoption rates of new technologies, growing prevalence’s of diagnostic surgeries and tests and rising healthcare expenditure in private and public sectors are likely to boost the market in the North America region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to heavy investments for the development of the healthcare facilities in countries such as China and India.

Market Segmentation by a Display, By Color & Monochrome And Display Technology

The report on global medical display market covers segments such as a display, by color & monochrome and display technology. On the basis of a display, the global medical display market is categorized into radiology displays, surgical displays, and patient monitor displays. On the basis of by color & monochrome, the global medical display market is categorized into by resolution and by screen size. On the basis of display technology, the global medical display market is categorized into led, TFT-LCD, crt, pm-LCD, pmoled, and amoled.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical display market such as Philips Healthcare, Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Ltd., Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co Ltd., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Barco, Hologic, Inc., Esaote SpA, EZISURG MEDICAL, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Carestream Health.

