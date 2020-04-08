Global Orphan Drugs Market Report 2018 | By Top Countries, Manufacturers, Types And Applications, Analysis And Forecast By 2025

An orphan drug is a pharmaceutical agent that has been developed specifically to treat a rare medical condition, the condition itself being referred to as an orphan disease.

High unmet needs are one of the primary drivers of market growth. The need for the development of effective drugs with lesser side-effects is rapidly rising in the market.

Moreover, the initiatives from the governments of various countries across the globe towards R&D activities and numerous marketing approvals of these drugs have also influenced the orphan drugs market growth. Furthermore, the rising occurrences of rare diseases with the mounting awareness among the population and larger life expectancy numbers have accelerated the global orphan drug market to grow higher.

This report studies the global market size of Orphan Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Orphan Drugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Orphan Drugs market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Orphan Drugs include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Orphan Drugs include

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Roche

Pfizer

Sanofi

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca

Eisai

Daiichi Sankyo

Bayer

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Johnson & Johnson

Biogen

Shire

Amgen

Market Size Split by Type

Oncology

Gastrointestinal

Pulmonary

Neurology

Hematology

Cardio-vascular

Metabolic disorders

Endocrinology

Infectious diseases

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Speciality Pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Orphan Drugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Orphan Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Orphan Drugs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Orphan Drugs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Orphan Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Orphan Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Orphan Drugs market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

