Global Population Health Management Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Population Health Management Market (by deployment mode (web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise), end-user (healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and employers group), and Rest of the World)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Population Health Management. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Population Health Management cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Population Health Management growth factors.

The forecast Population Health Management Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Population Health Management on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global population health management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Population health management market (PHM) is a discipline within the healthcare industry that studies and facilitates care delivery across the general population or a group of individuals. Population health management market tools provide real-time insights to administrators and clinicians, enabling them to identify the care management gap within risk patient population. The tools include improvement of medications, patient self-management, and cost management. By merging clinical care with healthcare economics and outcomes assessment, Population health management market can help providers, patients and insurers aggregate, exchange and analyze patient data to coordinate care and promote wellness through evidence-based decision support in clinical care.

The benefits offered by the population health management market include giving providers the ability to find care gaps, presenting providers with actionable steps on how to treat a patient or group of patients, and reducing the cost for the healthcare organization. Additionally, it helps to achieve value-based care as this helps to find the most effective way to treat the population by understanding the patient population. Moreover, advancing IT and big data Capabilities drives the growth of the population health management market. In addition, implementation of the patient protection act in the U.S are strengthening the growth of the population health management market system. Understanding the technological benefits of disease management program facilitates to analyze the demographic characteristics and healthcare organizations along with the identification of target high-risk population. However, security anxieties of private patient information is a key concern for population health management market vendors and Reimbursement issue is likely to curtail the growth of the population health management market system. Furthermore, the increase in demand for value-based medicine creates ample growth opportunities for the key players in the population health management market over the years to come. On the other hand, the introduction of personalized medicine has led to precise, better, predictable healthcare. With the increasing understanding of genes and enhanced healthcare analytics capabilities. Therefore, the providers can understand the drug responses, the impact of pathogens, the impact of diseases, and possible health outcomes in an individual patient. Hence it plays a vital role in the development of personalized medicines.

Among the geographies, North America accounted for the largest share in the of the population health management market system. The growth in the North American region is due to the adoption rate of Population health management market platforms in the U.S and UK regions. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the Asia Pacific region attributes to the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India and the efforts taken to digitize the healthcare system in China. The government is focusing on increased incentives and investment to improve national health by accurately tracking the health of the population and its subgroups. Developed countries such as Australia and Japan are the major markets for the population health management market.

Market Segmentation by Deployment Mode And End-User

The report on global population health management market covers segments such as deployment mode and end-user. On the basis of deployment mode, the global population health management market is categorized into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. On the basis of end-user, the global population health management market is categorized into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and employers group.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global population health management market such as Epic Systems Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Mckesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Health Catalyst LLC, Philips Healthcare, Conifer Health Solutions, Optum, Inc.,

