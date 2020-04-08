Global Scar Treatment Market Expected to Reach US$ 41.77 Billion by 2024

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Scar Treatment market was valued at US$ 21.36 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 41.77 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017.

The increasing appearance consciousness among consumers, due to exposure to media is driving the demand for scar treatment market.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2012, about 14.6 million cosmetic plastic surgeries were carried out in the U.S., which increased by 5%, as compared to 2011. These surgeries were carried out for the improvement of physical appearance of individuals. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 177,000 cases were reported for scar revision. The increasing number of surgeries for the improvement of physical appearance is expected to drive the demand of the scar treatment globally.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this [email protected] https://bit.ly/2AQgcMQ

Global Scar Treatment Market: Scope of the Report

The Global Scar Treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, type of scar and end-users. On the basis of types of treatment, the global scar treatment market is segmented into topical treatment, surface treatment, laser treatment, injectable treatment, and invasive surgical treatment. Tropical Scar treatment was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018-2025. On the basis of type of scar, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into acne scars, post-surgical scars, contracture scars, hypertrophic scars, keloid scars, and stretch marks. Post-Surgical Scar was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018-2025. On the basis of end user, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into private clinic, hospital, pharmacy & drug store and e-commerce. Hospital accounted for the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018-2025.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW). North America was the largest region in the global scar treatment market in 2017 with a market share of 36.6% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 10% during 2018-2025.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The companies, such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Smith & Nephew PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care, Pacific World Corporation, Enaltus LLC, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals, Revitol Corporation, Quantum, Scarguard Labs, and CCA Industries, are the major players offering scar treatment products.

In terms of product offerings, Scarguard Labs is the leading player in the market, providing different scar treatment products. Moreover, Scarguard Labs is a pure play company engaged in producing and selling scar treatment products. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is the leading companies with presence in more than 100 countries followed by Mölnlycke Health Care, which has presence.

Access full Research [email protected] https://bit.ly/2QhECJP

Market Segmentation: Global Scar Treatment Market

By Type of Treatment

Topical treatment

Surface Treatment

Laser Treatment

Injectable Treatment

Invasive Surgical Treatment

By Type of Scar

Acne Scars

Post-surgical Scars

Contracture scars

Hypertrophic scars & keloid scars

Stretch Marks.

By End-User

Private clinic

Hospital

Pharmacies & Drug store

E-commerce

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Scar Treatment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter One: Research Framework

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Market Outlook

Chapter Four: Global Scar Treatment Market Size and Forecast (2011– 2024)

Chapter Five: Global Scar Treatment Market, by Type of Treatment

Chapter Six: Global Topical Scar Treatment Market

Chapter Seven: Global Surface Scar Treatment Market

Chapter Eight: Global Injectable Scar Treatment Market

Chapter Nine: Global Scar Treatment Market, by Type of Scar

Detailed Analysis on Table of [email protected] https://bit.ly/2SXDaJM

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. Our primary forte lies in publishing more than 100 research reports annually. We have a seasoned team of analysts working only for various sub-domains like Chemical and Materials, Information Technology, Telecommunication, Medical Devices/Equipment, Healthcare, Automotive and many more. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients for years. We are one of the leading digital market intelligence generation company delivering unique solutions for blooming your business and making the morning, more rising & shining.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +18666586826