Global Security Screening Systems Market 2025: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Security Screening Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

This report studies the global market size of Security Screening Systems in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Security Screening Systems in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Security Screening Systems market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Security Screening Systems market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Security Screening System has a large variety of product line including X-Ray, Biometric screening system, EDT(Explosives Trace Detectors), and metal detector , their main applications are used widely in Airport, government, border security, education, and private and public places.

North America was the largest consumer market with a market share of 38.44% in 2011 and 35.58% in 2015 with a decrease of 2.86%. Europe and China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 20.58% and 17.24% in 2015.

North America was the largest production region with a market share of 40.53% in 2011 and 38.78% in 2015 with a decrease of 1.75%. Europe and China ranked the second and third on this item with the market share of 21.76% and 17.42%.

Nowadays, the top ten companies make up more than 30% market share of the security screening system market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America and Europe. The top five manufacturers are L3, Nuctech, Smiths, Rapiscan System, Safran. They respectively with global production market share as 14.53%, 10.51%, 10.34%, 9.56%, and 4.22% in 2015.

The security screening system market has been growing in accordance with the frequent terrorism assaults and violent events caused by the imbalance global economic state and religious conflict. Moreover, the rapid increase of modern public transportation facilities including airports, subways and high-speed railways demands a great deal amount of security screening systems and equipment. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

Because the product type are different produced by different vendors, so their production and sales volume are relatively with large differences.

The global Security Screening Systems market is valued at 6520 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 12200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Security Screening Systems market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

L3

Nuctech

Smiths Detection

Rapiscan Systems

Safran

Adani

Westminster

AS&E

Astrophysics

CEIA

Analogic

Market size by Product

Cargo & Vehicle Inspection

Parcel Inspection

Personnel Inspection

Explosives & Narcotics Detectionx

Liquid Inspection

Radioactive Substances Monitor

Others

Market size by End User

Airport

Other Public Transportation

Large Stadium/facility

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Security Screening Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Security Screening Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Security Screening Systems companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Security Screening Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Security Screening Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Security Screening Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

