Growing Demand for Iot Gateway Market to Significantly Increase Revenues Through 2025

IoT Gateway Market: Introduction

Increased demand for Big Data analytics is changing the IoT gateway market to an extent in recent days. The demand of analytics boost the demand for IoT gateway in the market, as Big Data helps analyzing sensor data and starts data collection for many of the industrial machines, such as oil refineries, turbines and others. Moreover, it help organizations in optimizing their business decisions and innovating new business models, products, and service offerings.

An IoT gateway is a physical device or software program that serves as the connection point between cloud and controllers, sensors, and intelligent devices. All data moving to the cloud or vice versa, goes through the gateway, which can be either a dedicated hardware appliance or software program. An IoT gateway may also be referred to as an intelligent gateway or a control tier.

IoT Gateway Market: Drivers and Challenges

Some of the drivers for the IoT Gateway Market are improved internet connectivity in technologically advancing countries, and increased IP address space and security solutions provided in IPv6. The main feature cum driver for the IoT Gateway market is that it nullifies the security glitch of cloud by some value by providing its own level of security.

One of the restraint for IoT Gateway Market is that the designing of this IoT gateway is complex and need skilled professionals for designing, which is not the case always.

IoT Gateway Market: Segmentation

The IoT Gateway Market can be segmented on the basis of end user, application, and region.

On the basis of end user the IoT Gateway Market can be divided into;

Process Industry

Discrete Industry

This segment showcase industries in which the network traffic analyzers are going to be used or by whom these network traffic analyzers are going to be used.

On the basis of application the IoT Gateway Market can be segmented into;

Remote monitoring

Preventive maintenance

Production optimization

This segment reflects, that in which particular applications IoT gateway can be used and the network traffic analyzer is available in the market.

IoT Gateway Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of IoT Gateway Market are: NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ARM Holdings, Plc, Super Micro Computer, Inc. and others.