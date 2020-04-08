High-Content Screening Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

Our latest research report entitled High-content Screening Market (by application (explorative screening, neurobiology, toxicology, oncology, target validation and others), end user (pharmaceutical and healthcare, biotechnology, educational institutions and others), product (accessories, consumables, software, and others),) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of High-content Screening. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure High-content Screening cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential High-content Screening growth factors.

The forecast High-content Screening Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, High-content Screening on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global high-content screening market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1888

High content screening also known as high content analysis or high content imaging is imaging technique, which measures biochemical and physical characteristics in organism and cells. High content screening includes software which capturing images, evaluates them and stores the information. This technique usually used in drug discovery and biological research. High-content screening involves the use of a simultaneous recording of multiple parameters in cell-based assays.

Latest Development in the high-content screening (HCS) technology and its significance in drug discovery is the major key factor fuelling the growth of high content screening market. Recent developments in cellular assay technologies like the introduction of three-dimensional (3D) cultures and genome editing technologies have a positive impact on drug discovery. Moreover, rising focus on biological research, the rise in emphasis on diagnosis, the introduction of several new products by the players in this market are the factors creating significant growth for the high content screening market. Rising application of high content screening across several sectors such as educational institutions, government organizations, pharmaceutical, and healthcare have anticipated a boost to market growth. However, a high price of high contents screening instruments is expected to restrain the growth of High content screening market. Growing government funding helps to research and development for drug discovery is open up new opportunities for the high content screening market over the forecast period.

On the basis of Geography, North America accounted for the largest market share in the year 2017 followed by Europe. Growing government support and rising investment in the research and development activities are some of the supporting factors boosting the market in this region. The Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to be growing at the fastest rate due to growing awareness about is its application in the field of pharmaceutical and healthcare. The countries such as China and India are projected to grow at a substantial growth, owing to rising research and development activities undertaken by the manufacturers to improve the cell analyzers.

Market Segmentation by Application, End User And Product

The report on global high-content screening market covers segments such as application, end user and product. On the basis of application, the global high-content screening market is categorized into the explorative screening, neurobiology, toxicology, oncology, target validation, and others. On the basis of the end user, the global high-content screening market is categorized into pharmaceutical and healthcare, biotechnology, educational institutions, independent cro, government organizations, and others. On the basis of product, the global high-content screening market is categorized into accessories, consumables, software, services, instruments, reagents and others.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1888

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global high-content screening market such as Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., BioTek Instruments, Inc., GE Healthcare and Cell Signalling Technologies, Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/High-content-Screening-Market