Home Automation System Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market in US Forecast, 2018-2025

Home automation provides high end solutions and uses advanced digital technology to automate our products and systems. Home automation provides better efficiency and better performance in automating the home or our household activities to centralized control the system. Consumers want to customized, they want professionally installed systems, which is at their convenience and easy to use. They want to save time, prefer energy efficient or saving products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Home Automation System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The entertainment control market is anticipated to hold the largest share among different products segments in the home automation system market. The growth of the audio, volume, & multimedia room controls is driven by the convenience offered by these controls for managing as well controlling the entertainment systems in a house.

North America is expected to lead the overall home automation system market between 2018 and 2023. The demand for domestic energy management systems and the growing trend of green homes have contributed significantly toward the growth of this market.

The worldwide market for Home Automation System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers Honeywell, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Ingersoll-Rand, ABB, Control4, Crestron Electronics, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Lutron, Samsung Electronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wireless Communication Technologies

Network Technologies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Lighting Control

Security & Access Control

HVAC Control

Entertainment Control

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Home Automation System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Home Automation System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Home Automation System, with sales, revenue, and price of Home Automation System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Home Automation System, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Home Automation System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Automation System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Honeywell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Home Automation System Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Honeywell Home Automation System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Legrand

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Home Automation System Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Legrand Home Automation System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Schneider Electric

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Home Automation System Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Schneider Electric Home Automation System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Johnson Controls

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Home Automation System Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Johnson Controls Home Automation System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Siemens

2.5.1 Business Overview

