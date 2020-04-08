How Chiropractic Can Help With Scoliosis
People who are searching for chiropractors often do so because they have learned either their child has been diagnosed with scoliosis or those who are adults seeking relief from the pain caused by scoliosis. Due to things like heavy backpacks, text neck, and other similar postural issues, the prevalence of scoliosis is growing in Canada. Fortunately, visiting a chiropractor can help with managing scoliosis and increase your functional movement.
Let’s look at how chiropractic can help with scoliosis.
What Is Scoliosis?
Scoliosis is a disorder that occurs in the spine and results in an abnormal curvature of the spine and/or backbone. There are physical symptoms that hint to scoliosis:
- One shoulder is higher than the other
- The waist is uneven
- Body tilts to one side
- One hip is higher than the other
- One leg appears to be shorter
Scoliosis is often visually apparent. However, most people with scoliosis will report little to no pain. That said, there are some who experience back and chest pain as well as a shortness of breath due to the abnormal curve in the spine.
For example, if the scoliosis is more than 70-degrees, the vertebrae near the curvature and the rubs will be extremely misaligned. Left untreated, this kind of scoliosis could cause serve health problems later in life.
How Chiropractic Helps With Scoliosis
When chiropractic is used with other kinds of rehabilitative therapies, chiropractic can be beneficial with relieving pain and restoring mobility to the spine. By itself, chiropractic cannot do much, save for strengthening the weakened portions of the spine. Scoliosis is best taken care of when therapy combines lengthening and strengthening the weakened muscles along the concave sections of the spine as well as relaxing the muscles that strain to hold the body up.
Furthermore, in lieu of surgery and back braces, chiropractic care can aid with preventing subluxations from getting worse. Should a subluxation worsen, the spine will become unhealthy—and in turn, quality of life is dampened. Scoliosis can improve over time with the correct mixture of rehabilitative and complementary therapies. Scheduling an appointment with a chiropractor today for scoliosis can help prevent or alleviate some of the following:
- Knee and foot problems
- Lack of stability, mobility, and flexibility
- Pain in the back and chest
- Decreased lung capacity
- Asthma
- Digestive problems
- Decreased self-confidence and poor body image
Do not wait for scoliosis to get worse. Adding a visit to the chiropractor to rebalance the muscles in conjunction with other forms of care can help you or a loved one stand up straight again.