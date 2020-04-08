People who are searching for chiropractors often do so because they have learned either their child has been diagnosed with scoliosis or those who are adults seeking relief from the pain caused by scoliosis. Due to things like heavy backpacks, text neck, and other similar postural issues, the prevalence of scoliosis is growing in Canada. Fortunately, visiting a chiropractor can help with managing scoliosis and increase your functional movement.

Let’s look at how chiropractic can help with scoliosis.

What Is Scoliosis?

Scoliosis is a disorder that occurs in the spine and results in an abnormal curvature of the spine and/or backbone. There are physical symptoms that hint to scoliosis:

One shoulder is higher than the other

The waist is uneven

Body tilts to one side

One hip is higher than the other

One leg appears to be shorter

Scoliosis is often visually apparent. However, most people with scoliosis will report little to no pain. That said, there are some who experience back and chest pain as well as a shortness of breath due to the abnormal curve in the spine.

For example, if the scoliosis is more than 70-degrees, the vertebrae near the curvature and the rubs will be extremely misaligned. Left untreated, this kind of scoliosis could cause serve health problems later in life.

How Chiropractic Helps With Scoliosis

When chiropractic is used with other kinds of rehabilitative therapies, chiropractic can be beneficial with relieving pain and restoring mobility to the spine. By itself, chiropractic cannot do much, save for strengthening the weakened portions of the spine. Scoliosis is best taken care of when therapy combines lengthening and strengthening the weakened muscles along the concave sections of the spine as well as relaxing the muscles that strain to hold the body up.

Furthermore, in lieu of surgery and back braces, chiropractic care can aid with preventing subluxations from getting worse. Should a subluxation worsen, the spine will become unhealthy—and in turn, quality of life is dampened. Scoliosis can improve over time with the correct mixture of rehabilitative and complementary therapies. Scheduling an appointment with a chiropractor today for scoliosis can help prevent or alleviate some of the following:

Knee and foot problems

Lack of stability, mobility, and flexibility

Pain in the back and chest

Decreased lung capacity

Asthma

Digestive problems

Decreased self-confidence and poor body image

Do not wait for scoliosis to get worse. Adding a visit to the chiropractor to rebalance the muscles in conjunction with other forms of care can help you or a loved one stand up straight again.