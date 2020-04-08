HVAC Blower And Fan Systems Market Research and Technology Growth 2017–2027

HVAC blower and fan systems are air ventilation systems which ensure efficient movement of air through various heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. These HVAC blower and fan systems are composed of an electric motor, modules, resistors and fans. Ranging from automotive industry, aviation industry and residential sector, these HVAC fans and blower systems find applications across a diverse set of industries. HVAC blower and fan systems market comprises a wide range of products and ancillaries depending upon the intended application.

HVAC blower and fan systems are widely used in industrial applications such as those in power generation, mining, Oil & Gas, aviation, and automotive industry among others. Besides ensuring optimum movement of air, these HVAC fans and blower systems also play a vital role in ensuring safety of vital components such as engines. Thus, HVAC blower and fan systems are used in many industrial applications owing to which, HVAC blower and fan systems market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

HVAC Blower and Fan Systems Market: Dynamics

Anticipated steady growth in industrialization, especially in developing countries such as those in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa is expected to drive the growth of global HVAC blower and fan system market during the forecast period. Automotive industry accounts for a significant share in global HVAC blower and fan systems market. Anticipated steady growth in automotive production is expected to fuel the growth in demand for HVAC blowers and fans.

Moreover, growth in construction activity and infrastructure related spending coupled with increasing urbanization, especially, in developing countries in Asia Pacific and MEA regions is another factor that is expected drive growth of HVAC fans and blowers market. Furthermore, efforts towards development of efficient systems that adhere to standards such as LEED, and ASHRAE are expected to be witnessed over the forecast period. Demand for HVAC blower and fan systems is expected to register a moderate single digit growth over the forecast period.

However, relatively high cost associated with manufacture of some of these HVAC blowers and fan systems is expected to be one of the factors that are expected to act as impediments to growth of the market during forecast period. Furthermore, use of some of the harmful gases in certain systems and regulations and restrictions pertaining the same is another factor that is likely to impede the growth of market.

HVAC Blower and Fan Systems Market: Segmentation

The global HVAC blower and fan systems market is divided on the basis product type, and end users. On the basis of product type, HVAC blower and fan systems market can be segmented as axial, centrifugal, backward inclined fans, others. On the basis of end users, the global HVAC blower and fan systems market can be segmented as Industrial, residential and Commercial users.

HVAC Blower and Fan Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The global HVAC blowers and fan market is expected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. North America is expected to account for a significant share in global HVAC blowers and fan market in various industrial and commercial applications. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness relatively faster growth owing to growth across key application sectors for HVAC blowers and fan systems. Moreover, MEA and Eastern Europe regions are expected to witness steady growth owing to anticipated steady growth in construction activity in the region over the forecast period. Overall, the HVAC blowers and fan systems market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand in various segments.

HVAC Blower and Fan Systems Market: Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global HVAC blowers and Fan systems market identified across the value chain include: