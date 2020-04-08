Italy Gift Cards Market Size to Register USD 84,369 million During the Period 2018 – 2025

The Italy gift cards market was valued at $25,761 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $84,369 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2018 to 2025. A gift card is a stored value card, which is used as an alternative for money at a business or a store for purchases related to goods and services. It is also known as a gift token, gift certificate, and gift voucher, and is issued by a bank or a retailer as a promotional and marketing strategy for a particular function. Increase in demand for gift cards has been witnessed, due to innovation in product offerings and rise in adoption of gift cards by the retail industry.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2833962/?utm_source=SBL

Moreover, high adoption rate of smartphones and surge in application areas among end users have boosted the growth of the gift cards market. Furthermore, development of the e-commerce & m-commerce industries, ease of use of these cards, and increase in spending capacity of consumers fuel the growth of the Italy gift cards market. However, diverse types of fees associated with card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to debit & credit cards are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the Italy gift cards market based on functional attribute and industrial vertical. By functional attribute, the market is divided into open loop and closed loop. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into retail and corporate institutions.

The major players analyzed in this report are Amagroup S.r.l., Amazon.Com.Inc., Amilon Srl, Argentea S.r.l., Epipoli S.p.a., First Data Corporation, Ingenico Group, Prepay Technologies Ltd., SVM , and Vantiv (Worldpay).

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2833962/?utm_source=SBL

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics of the Italy gift cards market from 2018 to 2025.

The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market shares.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier‐buyer network.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Italy gift cards market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the Italy gift cards market helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Italy Gift Cards Market Key Segments:

By Functional Attribute: Open Loop and Closed Loop

By Industry Vertical: Retail and Corporate Institutions

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/italy-gift-cards-market/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ITALY GIFT CARDS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: ITALY GIFT CARDS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: ITALY GIFT CARDS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: ITALY GIFT CARDS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

Similar Related report:

Italy Gift Cardss Market Research Report 2012-2025

More summary: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/-automotive-filters-market-research-report-2012-2025-market

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct:+1-971-202-1575

Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]