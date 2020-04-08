LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (LNG) INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

LNG infrastructure comprises tankers, import terminals, and inland storage plants. The physical infrastructure of LNG comprises interconnected transportation and storage facilities.

The global liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure market has witnessed numerous growth opportunities over the past few years.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure market is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, as LNG costs lesser than other energy sources.

However, high cost of equipment is expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure.

This report researches the worldwide Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure capacity, production, value, price and market share of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Anadarko

Chevron

NIOC

Petronas

Rosneft

Woodside

Cheniere

Gazprom

INPEX

Novatek

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Type

Liquefaction Terminal

Regasification Terminal

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Breakdown Data by Application

Heavy-duty Vehicles

Electric Power Generation

Marine Transport

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Table of Contents – Key Points



Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquefaction Terminal

1.4.3 Regasification Terminal

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Heavy-duty Vehicles

1.5.3 Electric Power Generation

1.5.4 Marine Transport

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Production

2.1.1 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Anadarko

8.1.1 Anadarko Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.1.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Chevron

8.2.1 Chevron Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.2.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 NIOC

8.3.1 NIOC Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.3.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Petronas

8.4.1 Petronas Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.4.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Rosneft

8.5.1 Rosneft Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.5.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Woodside

8.6.1 Woodside Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.6.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Cheniere

8.7.1 Cheniere Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.7.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Gazprom

8.8.1 Gazprom Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.8.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 INPEX

8.9.1 INPEX Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.9.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Novatek

8.10.1 Novatek Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure

8.10.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

……Continued

