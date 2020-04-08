LW Sport Aircraft Market 2019 – Insights and Outlook – CubCrafters, Flight Design, Legend Aircraft, Tecnam, Cessna

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global LW Sport Aircraft Market Insights, Forecast To 2025” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

A light-sport aircraft (LSA) is a small aircraft that is simple to fly and that meets certain regulations set by a national aviation authority restricting weight and performance.

The Light Sport Aircraft are expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.46% from 39 million USD in 2017 to reach 34.7 million USD by 2025 in global market. The Light Sport Aircraft market is dispersion market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 50% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The global LW Sport Aircraft market is valued at 39 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 35 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -1.5% during 2019-2025.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

CubCrafters (USA), Flight Design (Germany), Legend Aircraft (USA), Tecnam (Italy), Cessna (USA), Czech Sport Aircraft (Czech), Remos (Germany), Jabiru (Australia), CGS Aviation (United States), Progressive Aerodyne (United States), Aeroprakt (Ukraine), The Airplane Factory (South Africa), BOT Aircraft (Liechtenstein), Aeroprakt Manufacturing (Poland), Ekolot (Poland), Kitfox Aircraft (USA), LSA America (United States),

S-LSA

E-LSA

Others

Sport and Recreation

Flight Training

Aircraft Rental

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

– Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

– Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

– SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

– Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

– Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

– Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

– Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

– Market Historical Data and forecasts for a minimum of 3-5 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

