Managed Application Services Market – Global Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2019 – 2025
Managed Application Services Market Overview:
Managed application services transform application portfolios into smooth running operations that facilitate accomplishment of business goals. These services provide experienced IT professionals methodologies to maintain, support, and improve important applications of an organization. They are adopted by numerous enterprises to manage the existing business-critical applications and exclusively focus on core competencies of the business.
Rise in demand for end-to-end application hosting and need to improve & secure critical business applications drive the growth of the managed application services market. However, risks associated with application data security are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in application complexity and growth in investment in managed application services by small and medium enterprises (SME) are expected to present major opportunities for this market in future.
The global managed application services market is segmented based on service type, organization size, application type, industry vertical, and region. Based on service type, it is divided into operational services, application service desk, application hosting, application security & disaster recovery services, and application infrastructure. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) & large enterprises. Based on application type, the market is classified into web-based applications and mobile applications. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into telecom & IT, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail, energy & utilities, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The report provides the profiles of key players, namely BMC Software, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., DXC.Technology Company, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Management (IBM) Corporation, Wipro Limited, Navisite (Spectrum Enterprise), Virtustream, and YASH Technologies.
Key Benefits For Managed Application Services Market
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global managed application services market along with current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the managed application services industry.
Quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the global managed application services market potential.
Managed Application Services Key Market Segments
BY SERVICE TYPE
Operational services
Application service desk
Application hosting
Application security and disaster recovery
Application infrastructure
BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
BY APPLICATION TYPE
Web-based applications
Mobile applications
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
Telecom & IT
Government
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail
Energy & Utilities
Others
BY REGION
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa