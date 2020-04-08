Market News: Solar Energy market size, Market Share, Market trends by 2014:2022

The global solar energy market is expected to reach $422 billion by 2022 from $86 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2016 to 2022. Solar energy is the radiant heat emitted from the sun, which is harnessed by using a wide range of technologies such as solar heating, photovoltaic cells, artificial photosynthesis, and others. It is an efficient renewable energy, and assists to mitigate greenhouse emissions.

Increase in pollution and market assisting programs such as feed in tariffs & renewable certificates have fueled the demand for solar energy with application in various domestic, industrial, and commercial applications. Photovoltaic cells have majorly driven the solar energy market owing to increase in rooftop installations and government subsidies such as feed-in tariffs that provide significant support for industrial growth. The crystalline forms of silicone cells have witnessed the major market share in 2015 owing to lower installation cost, high efficiency, and longevity. Amorphous silicon cells segment is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to increase in utilization in solar panels. The agriculture & horticulture segment fueled the demand for solar collectors owing to increase in production of cultivable crops, thereby boosting the growth of the solar energy market. In addition, rise in globalization has surged the demand for solar panels in the architectural sector.

Asia-Pacific regions such as China and Japan have been the major market drivers for solar energy market owing to its growth in installations and governmental tax incentives, followed by North America and Europe. However, climatic conditions; geographical positioning; and technological advancements in other renewable forms of energy such as turbines and generators equipped with fish movement equipment for hydroelectricity generation are expected to hinder the market growth. Research and development in third-generation solar modules such as perovskite silicon cells and low installation cost of first- and second-generation solar modules are projected to boost the demand for solar cells.

Top players in solar energy market include: Abengoa Solar S.A., Acciona Energia S.A., Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Bright source Energy Inc., Esolar Inc., Gintech Energy Corp., Kaneka Corp., Sunpower Corporation, Canadian Solar Inc and Tata Power Solar

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Photovoltaic Cells

Inorganic

Organic

Concentrated Solar Power Systems

Parabolic Troughs

Solar Tower

Others

By Solar Module

Monocrystalline Silicon Cells

Polycrystalline Silicon Cells

Cadmium Telluride

Amorphous Silicon Cells

Others (CIGS)

By Generation

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Application

Agriculture & Horticulture

Architecture

Transportation

Others

By Geography:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Other market players are: First Solar Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Sharp Corporation, Yingli Solar, Verengo Inc., RGS Energy, JA Solar, RenaSola, GT Advantage Technologies, Hanwha Q Cells, Motech Industries Inc.

