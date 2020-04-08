Meat Substitutes Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2026

XploreMR delivers in-depth global market analysis and forecast in a new report titled “Nutraceutical Excipients Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2026)”

Many animal-related disease outbreaks that include swine flu and bird flu over the recent past have led consumers across the globe to shift toward a more vegan diet, influencing meat substitute consumption as a result. Trend toward vegan diet is also being supported by surging prevalence of health problems such as diabetes and obesity. Rise in living standards of consumers coupled with their higher GHDI is further posing a positive impact on demand for not-so-cost-effective meat substitutes. R&D initiatives are being undertaken by global leading food product manufacturers, in a bid to develop novel and superior quality meat substitutes to increasing number of health-conscious consumers globally.

A new report of XploreMR offers forecast and analysis on the meat substitutes market on a global level. The report delivers actual data related to the market for the historical period (2012-2016) along with an estimated intelligence on the market for the forecast period (2017-2026). The information is presented in terms of both value (US$ Mn). Macroeconomic indicators coupled with an outlook on the meat substitutes demand pattern around the world have also been encompassed by the report. The report further imparts key drivers and restraints for the global meat substitutes market, and their impact on regional segments included over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/751

Report Structure

The executive summary chapter, which initiates the report, offers key market dynamics and numbers associated with the global meat substitutes market, along with key research findings related to the market segments comprised. The market numbers included in this chapter are a blend of compound annual growth rates, market shares, revenues, and volume sales.

A concise introduction to the meat substitutes market is offered in the chapter succeeding the executive summary, along with a formal definition of “meat substitutes”. Elaboration of the market dynamics that include future prospects, growth limitations & drivers, and trends has been delivered in the chapters subsequent to the overview. These chapters also inundate insights apropos to bottom line of enterprises in detail, along with the fiscal stimulus and the global economy.

Market Taxonomy

REGION PRODUCT TYPE CATEGORY SOURCE DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL North America Tofu Frozen Soy Food Chain Services Latin America Tempeh Refrigerated Wheat Modern Trade Europe Textured Vegetable Protein Shelf-stable Mycoprotein Departmental Stores Japan Seitan Other Sources Online Stores APEJ Quorn Other Distribution Channel MEA Other Product Types

Competition Landscape

A complete package of intelligence on leading participants supporting expansion of the global meat substitutes market has been offered in the concluding chapter of this analytical research report. This chapter elucidates the competition landscape of the global market for meat substitutes, providing information on key strategy implementations of the market players, their product overview, key development, company overview, and key financials. A SWOT analysis on each market players has been provided in this chapter of the report.

The geographical spread of the market players included, along with their future growth plans, intended mergers & acquisitions, overall revenues, and market shares are elaborated in detail in this chapter. The report has employed an intensity map for portraying key market players located across geographies.

Research Methodology

Credibility of researched statistics & data is backed by a unique research methodology used by analysts at XploreMR, ensuring high accuracy. This research report on global meat substitutes market can assist readers in acquiring detailed insights on several aspects that govern the market across the regional segments contained in the report. The report readers can use slated strategies to tap the vital revenue pockets, thereby gaining benefits over intensifying competition prevailing in the market. Intelligence presented in this report has been scrutinized & monitored thoroughly by XploreMR’s industry experts. The figures and numbers offered by the report are validated by the analysts for facilitating strategic decision making for market players.

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/738/SL