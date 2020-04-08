Minimizing Cognitive Decline and Your Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

A graying society means a world where brain-related diseases and conditions are increasing. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that there’s an estimated 5.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease. Canada is not too far behind. And as our population in the 65 years and older range increase, the number of people with Alzheimer’s doubles or triples.

Although there is no cure for the brain condition once it develops, there are ways to prevent Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline from ever occurring. Today, I’m going to discuss some ways to shield yourself from the disease as well as some lifestyle changes and choices that could impact you.

What is Alzheimer’s?

It’s imperative to understand what Alzheimer’s is, so you can better protect yourself from it. Alzheimer’s is described as an accumulation of amyloid plague and neurofibrillary tangles inside the brain. This causes the cells and synapses in the brain to become unbalanced; and because of that, Alzheimer’s kicks in.

There are even different types of Alzheimer’s. For brevity, I won’t go into detail—but each type is caused by different inflamed alleles. Alzheimer’s has also garnered a nickname: Type 3 diabetes. This might come as a surprise, but because of a connection between your brain health, cognitive function, and your diet, there are some ties between your eating habits and Alzheimer’s that have been found.

How To Minimize Cognitive Decline?

1) Reduce your intake of sugar and refined carbohydrates. Yes, it’s true, simple sugars and processed carbohydrates, like white flour, grains, pastries, and sweeteners have been linked with causing insulin spokes and increasing blood glucose levels. This can create the third type of diabetes that I mentioned earlier. If you need sweetness, try to use honey or other natural sweeteners—but use those in moderation as well. You can also use herbs and spices like ginger, cinnamon, and bilberry to add flavor while balancing your blood glucose levels.

2) Eat healthy fats. Omega-3 fatty acids have been found to increase brain health. Aside from brain health, the body needs healthy fats to function optimally, and fat can help preserve the connections between synapses in the brain. Besides, the brain is made from 60% fat. So get your fat from sources like organic butter, raw milk, olive oil, raw nuts, free-range eggs, avocado, and wild salmon.

3) Exercise. When you move, you increase the production of brain-deprived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which helps with neuroplasticity and increases the number of neurons in your brain. In fact, studies have found that within 6 weeks of activity can boost dopamine levels and enhance receptivity in the brain. You can a boost in mood, mental energy, and ward off depression. Furthermore, staying mobile helps you function better physically and mentally, especially as you age. Exercise will also help you get better sleep.

4) Brain supplements are key. Do yourself a favor and get tested to find out your vitamin B6-B12 levels, folate levels, glucose, omega 3-6 ratio, C-reactive proteins, and more. There are dozens of tests to show how susceptible you are to developing Alzheimer’s. You will then want to supplement for whatever you lack.

Alzheimer’s is a terrifying illness. To prevent yourself from cognitive decline and later developing Alzheimer’s, you need to start overcoming it now. Get plenty of exercise, fine tune your diet, and use brain health supplements.