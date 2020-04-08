Mining Automation Market Expected to reach $3,810 Million, Globally, by 2023 | Leading Players Autonomous Solution Inc., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hexagon

Mining automation involves use of process and software automation, and incorporation of robotic technology in mining vehicles and automation. In 2016, the underground mining segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, due to increase in investment on automation and infrastructure. The mining automation market was valued at $2,193 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,810 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the golf cart market in 2016, accounting for around 31.41% share, owing to surge in demand for mobility for automation and increase in transition from manual work to automated work.

The report features a competitive scenario of the mining automation market and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players operating in the global mining automation market include Autonomous Solution Inc., Atlas Copco, Caterpillar, Hexagon, Hitachi, Komatsu Ltd., Mine site technologies, RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd., Sandvik AB, and Trimble. These players have adopted competitive strategies such as innovation, new product development, and market expansion to boost the growth of the market.

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global mining automation market.

In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global mining automation market.

Mining Automation Market Key Segments:

By Technique

Underground Mining Automation

Surface Mining Automation

By Type

Equipment

Software

Communication System

Increase in the Need for Worker Safety

Working in underground mines is considered to be extremely hazardous due to the potential dangers such as lack of proper ventilation, exposure to toxic gases, and adverse health effects. This concern derived the need for advanced mining equipment for underground mining techniques to safeguard mine workers, which majorly drives the market.

Reduction in Operating Cost

Automated mining involves removal of manual labor from the mining process. Further, reduction in time needed to travel through the mine during the shift reduces the overall cost involved in the mining process which drives the market growth.

Absence of High Skilled and Qualified Labor

The adoption of mining automation involves requirement of highly skilled and qualified labors at the mine site. The lack of required personnel to operate the technology is the major backdrop. Absence of such required work force acts as a major restraint for the market growth.

