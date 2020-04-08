Natural Gas Liquids Market Soaring at 6.67% CAGR During the Period 2014 – 2022

The global natural gas liquids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2016 to 2022 to reach by 11,468 kilo barrels/day in 2022 from 7,306 kilo barrels/day in 2015. Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) are those hydrocarbons in natural gas that are separated from the gas as liquids through various processes and the products thus obtained are majorly ethane, propane, butanes, pentane, and pentane plus. These products can be used for heat, in cooking, as an energy source, laundry dryers, portable stoves, and in motor vehicles.

The key factors responsible for driving the natural gas liquids market are increasing demand in petrochemical plants; increasing demand in refineries, and high demand from industrial and residential consumers. Some of the other factors responsible for driving this market are development in the natural gas business; increasing utilization of associated gas; traditional dry gas being replaced by wetter non-associated gas in some countries.

Restraining factors to this market are lack of infrastructure to handle NGLs, and tough competition from other energy producing products such as methane gas, biogas, and many more. The opportunity lies in developing the infrastructure for NGLs.

The natural gas liquids market is segmented based on its product type, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into ethane, propane, isobutane, and other type (normal butane, pentane, and pentane plus). Geographically, this market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Others), Europe (UK, Russia, Norway, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in this study include: Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Chesapeake Energy Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc, Range Resources Corporation, Statoil ASA, Swift Energy Company , Linn Energy LLC.,

Natural Gas Liquids Market Key Segments:

By Product Types: Ethane, Propane, Isobutane, Others (Normal butane, pentane and pentane plus)

By Country:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

