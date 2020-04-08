Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Market to Surpass Revenues Worth US$ 220.0 Mn by 2022

Non-surgical fat reduction is a minimally invasive treatment of body fat reduction. Non-surgical fat reduction is conducted through various technologies including heat, cooling, medication and injectable. Non-surgical fat reduction is performed with variety of devices, including radio frequency, infrared light, ultrasound, and injectable medication. The global non-surgical fat reduction market is expected to reach a value of US$ 220.0 Mn by the end of 2022, according to a latest research by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report on the non-surgical fat reduction market further projects significant growth potential with average year-on-year growth rate of 5.1% through 2022.

Obesity leads to serious health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancers in certain cases. Excess deposition of body fat triggers insulin production, which lead to diabetes. According to a study conducted by Harvard, the risk of diabetes is 20 times more in obese population. This also increases the risk of high blood pressure, gallstones and stroke. The growing number of obese population is seeking for cost-effective, less painful non-surgical fat reduction procedures, which can be performed at outpatient centres or beauty clinics. Some of the most popular procedures among non-surgical fat reduction are injection lipolysis, cryolipolysis, laser lipolysis, and radiofrequency lipolysis.

The non-surgical fat reduction market is predominated by few companies that are offering their approved products to the end users. These companies are competing in the non-surgical fat reduction market through product differentiation strategy. The leading players operating in the market have varied range of products, which operate on different technologies. Non-surgical fat reduction is gaining popularity among teen-age groups. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), approximately 229,000 cosmetic procedures were conducted on teen-aged patients (age 13 to 19) in 2017. The prime reason behind the increased number of plastic surgeries among teen-age group is social media-obsessed culture, where teenagers opt for various type of plastic surgery. The increasing number of teen-age population across beauty clinics is likely to boost the growth of Non-surgical fat reduction market.

Non-surgical fat reduction is gaining popularity among women who have undergone C-section during their pregnancy. This patient population is seeking for body-contouring treatments for their post-pregnancy marks. Non-surgical fat reduction is a cost-effective solution for body-contouring women. Non-surgical fat reduction techniques available in the market are also targeting population that are looking for temporary fat reduction solution. In order to cater the demand, Syneron Medical Ltd (UltraShape) & Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Liposonix) are offering FDA approved products for ultrasound fat reduction treatment.

The devices offered by the companies use focused ultrasonic waves to break the fat while leaving surrounding tissues unharmed. Non-surgical fat reduction with laser-based technology is adopted by patient looking for fat reduction in particular areas such as hips, waist and thighs. Most of the surgeons does not recommend laser-based surgery for pregnant mothers, or women trying to conceive or for people with pacemakers. Based on the product type, the laser-based devices segment is expected to account a high share in the global non-surgical fat reduction market in terms of value throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register a CAGR of 5.6% through 2022.

FMI has segmented the global non-surgical fat reduction market based on product type, end users, & regions. In terms of revenue, the beauty clinics end-user segment holds substantial share in the non-surgical fat reduction market and is expected to gain momentum over the forecast period due to increasing awareness regarding cost-effective non-surgical fat reduction procedures.

Examples of some of the companies profiled in the report are Cutera Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Fotona d.d., Cynosure, Inc., Solta Medical Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Venus Concept Canada Corp., EL.En. S.p.A., and Sciton, Inc.