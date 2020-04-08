Pearl River Delta: China’s $300 bln plan to connect the world’s largest urban area

Located in the southern Duandong providence, the Pearl River Delta was once a largely rural area with a small population. Now, it has been transformed into the world’s largest urban area and its goal is to be one of the most advanced industrial regions in the world.

The Pearl River Delta is a true megacity: home to nine cities and two special administration zones across 56,000 square kilometers with 60 million residents, it is currently the world’s largest urban area. In terms of geographical size and population, it is now even bigger than Tokyo. To put things in perspective, this megacity has a greater popular than the countries of Canada, Argentina or Australia. The urban population was drastically driven by China’s rapidly growing economy and Beijing’s emphasis on urbanization.

In 2008, China first announced an ambitious $300 billion plan to merge the PRD’s nine cities into a megacity. Each city in the PRD will remain independently governed. The plan entailed a drastic count of 150 infrastructure improvements in sectors like transport, energy and telecommunications, as well as a “barrier-free circulation” of public services much different than China’s current household registration system.

The Pearl River Delta plan is focused on connectivity and opportunity. According to Michael Enright, director of Enright, Scott & Associates, by 2030 this urban area could have a gross domestic product (GDP) of $2 trillion and a population as high as 80 million.

One $16 billion part of the plan was to develop an infrastructure network to connect the nine mainland cities, including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaowin as well as the special administrative zones of Hong Kong and Macau. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, now consists of bridges, tunnels and three man-made islands. The goal of the Bridge was to reduce travel time between cities and offer greater overall connection, creating a “one-hour intercity circle”. Completed in 2018, the bridge is 55 kilometres long and connects Hong Kong with Macao, crossing over the Pearl River Delta.

Another infrastructure project was the 100-mile long Express Rail Link to connect Hong Kong and Guangzhou via a 48-minute train.

The PRD is a critical development for China. It accounts for more than 10% of the country’s GDP, 26.8% of its exports and significant foreign direct investment. Having a megacity of this kind boasts its transformation into an innovative city cluster, encourages competition, draws in tourism and offers a wealth of opportunity.

There is also great benefit of the PDR’s close proximity to Hong Kong.

At the ULI summit, Sean Chiao, AECOM’s chief executive for buildings and places, said, “We can no longer think of the PRD with Hong Kong as the global gateway, but as an integrated megalopolis, with high-speed transport links bringing the cities together. Hong Kong needs to change its way of thinking from being a gateway or springboard to China to being a fully integrated part of this megalopolis.”

In turn, investment in the PRD has largely come from Hong Kong’s real estate companies. Chief executive of Link REIT, Asia’s largest real estate investment trust, George Hongchoy says, “We believe that over the coming years, the dividing lines between Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta will become increasingly blurred from an economic point of view as the two regions blend together and become increasingly interconnected.”

The Pearl River Delta project is to be completed by 2030 and significant infrastructure improvements, such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, have already been completed.