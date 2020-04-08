Personal Care Products Market Is Booming Worldwide | Unilever, P&G, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder

Global Personal Care Products Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The personal care products include products used for skincare, haircare, personal hygiene, make-up, fragrances, oral hygiene and other purposes. Some of the personal products are anti-aging creams, shampoos, conditioners, baby personal care, male toiletries and feminine care. Nowadays, many new products were launched featuring botanical and natural ingredients across all cosmetics and personal care categories.

For instance, Estee lauder have Aveda, it’s a botanical skin and hair care brand that offers products such as oils and shampoos with the natural and botanical ingredients. Personal care product manufacturers are beginning to customize offerings based on skin care needs determined by genetic testing.

The North American market for personal care products is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.42%.

This report studies the global market size of Personal Care Products in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Personal Care Products in these regions. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This research report categorizes the global Personal Care Products market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Personal Care Products market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Top manufacturers in Personal Care Products Market are: Unilever, P&G, L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Kao, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate Palmolive and others.

This report segments the Global Personal Care Products Market on the basis of Types:

Skincare

Haircare

Personal Hygiene

Make-up

Fragrance

Oral Hygiene

Others

On the Basis of Application the Global Personal Care Products Market is segmented into:

Men

Women

Children

Regional Analysis For Personal Care Products Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

