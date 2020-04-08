Pesticides Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Global Pesticides Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Pesticides are chemicals that are used to control, destroy, and prevent the growth of pests and unwanted species of plants and animals. Herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides are collectively known as pesticides. Pesticides act as growth regulators in plants, defoliant for trees and plants, desiccant for fleas, prevents thinning of fruit. Moreover, they prevent the premature falling of fruit.

Pesticides are applied to crops before or after harvest to protect the commodity from deterioration during storage and transport. Application of pesticides provides better farm yield and storage and distribution of obtained output. They are also used on animals for controlling insects, arachnids, or other pest infestations.

The pesticides market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Top manufacturers in Pesticides Market are: Bayer, Syngenta, Dow, DuPont, Monsanto and others.

Organic

Inorganic

Synthetic

Biological

Agricultural

Home and Garden

Industrial / Commercial

Others

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

