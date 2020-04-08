PET Injectors Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018-2028

PET Injectors: Market Insights

Over the years, there has been substantial rise in positron emission tomography (PET) imaging procedures involving usage of PET injectors. The PET imaging technique deliver high standard functional and anatomical information, mostly in cardiology, oncology, radiology and others. With increased usage of PET imaging systems, one could expect an increase in usage of radiopharmaceutical PET injectors in patients, starting from injecting multi-dose solution of fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) or other radiopharmaceuticals. The market is dominated mostly by compact PET injectors that are easy to handle, with innovative designs and automated battery power support.

PET Injectors: Market Dynamics

It has been estimated that more than 90 percent of PET imaging procedures involve an application for cancer diagnosis and other medical imaging. PET injectors play a pivotal as they help in inducing radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging. Commercial availability of novel radiotracers such as those that help in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, have further enhanced adoption of PET injectors in neurology. PET injectors are also increasingly being used in cardiology for monitoring myocardial perfusion imaging. The shifting trend has been changed in user preference from single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) to PET due to uncertainties in SPECT radioisotopes supply. Besides, these PET injectors usage will also grow as they offer benefits to healthcare professionals such as their ergonomic positioning, adjustable control panels with multiple types of vial options and multiple isotopes support with dose calibrator. Some PET injectors are also equipped with an automated control system and have become a very handy device, which can be used in hospital departments and wards. With so many advantages, PET injectors market has tremendous potential and is poised to grow significantly in the forecast period. However, variation in radiation technology worldwide, especially in poor and developing nations, is likely to curtail the growth of the PET injectors market to some extent. With few radiation technology practitioners, the usage of PET injectors will be slow in niche regional markets.

PET Injectors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type:

Standalone PET Injectors

Portable PET Injectors

Segmentation by Modality Type:

Automatic

Manual

Segmentation by Application Type

Oncology

Cardiology

Nuclear Medicine

Neurology

Radiology

Segmentation by End User Type:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Research Laboratories

Others

PET Injectors Market: Overview

The rapid rise of PET injector systems worldwide presents a growing concern of radioprotection to the healthcare personnel in every stages starting from radiopharmaceutical production, fractionation, dispensing, and injection. Great improvements have been made recently in automated PET injectors to overcome the last phase of radiopharmaceutical handling during patient injections. For instance, the Elfo project focusses on the need for alternative solutions which can reduce the minimum exposure of the personnel working in PET centers from ionizing radiation. As the project is under development, PET injectors carrying FDG or some other radiopharmaceuticals must be performed by highly well-trained and highly qualified personnel who can work rapidly and avoid irradiation of healthcare personnel during the injection.

PET Injectors Market: Region-wise Outlook

Both North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global PET injectors market in the forecast period. PET injectors market dominance of both the regions in PET injectors can be attributed due to high adoption of PET injectors in radiology and other procedures by hospitals and others healthcare centres as compared to other regions. Besides these regions will also continue to dominate the PET injectors market due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders. For instance, according to the U.S Heart Foundation, an estimated 80 million people in the country are prone to one or more heart diseases. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the forecast period. Asia Pacific PET injectors market is likely to be highly competitive and will be majorly dominated by local players from China and Japan. This regional market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR amongst all the region in global PET injectors market. Growth of PET injectors is primarily attributed due to economic developments in the region, leading to steep rise in disposable income and also has led to affordability of sophisticated imaging technology such as PET. Countries such as China, India and Australia are growth prospects in the region with respect to increase in the installation of medical imaging equipment and procedures that require usage of PET injectors for sample infusion inside the body. With more than 1.3 billion population, and presence of more than 18,000 hospitals, the PET injectors market in China is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period. However, Latin America and MEA regions are anticipated to witness slow growth due to slow adoption to PET injectors and lack of skilled professionals.

PET Injectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players having presence in global PET Injectors market include, COMECER S.p.A, Lemer Pax, GE Healthcare, Bayer, TEMA SINERGIE S.p.A, Bright Technologies Limited and others.