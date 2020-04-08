Premature Ejaculation Treatment Market Revenue Status and Outlook 2017-2025

Premature ejaculation (PE) is a common sexual dysfunction taking place in men. In this, the ejaculation happens either shortly or before penetration during sexual intercourse, resulting in distress both the partners. No exact reason has been found till date for the problem, but premature ejaculation can be due to anxiety and personal problems that cause stress. An individual’s relationship with his partner can get affected due to such kind of problem. Data from the National Health and Social Life Survey have shown in the U.S. the occurrence of premature ejaculation in 21% of men between the ages of 18 to 59. The effective treatment options available for premature ejaculation are medications, psychological counseling, sexual techniques that delay ejaculation, or a combination of these.

The premature ejaculation treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, treatment type and mode of administration. By drug class it can be divided into Phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitors, Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and Amide anesthetics. Recent studies have reported that the use of SSRIs in the treatment of premature ejaculation has delivered positive outcomes. SSRIs such as fluoxetine, paroxetine, sertraline, and clomipramine have been gaining importance among users. These drugs are used as off-label medications for treating premature ejaculation and are effective and efficient. On the basis of treatment types, it can be psychological, behavioral, pharmacologic interventions and others. Currently, most of the treatments are based on logical solutions (reducing sensory input), behavior modification therapies, or by observing the side effects of drugs, e.g. observing the serotonin reuptake inhibiting activity. On the basis of mode of administration, it can either be oral or topical.

The premature ejaculation treatment market is driven by several factors such as high use of off-label drugs and rise in unmet demands. At present, there is less number of recognized premature ejaculation drugs present in the market, thus offering a great opportunity to new players to entering the market. This unmet demand for the premature ejaculation drug is attracting several big pharmaceutical companies across the globe to take advantage by investing in R&D programs and develop new solutions. Recently, it has been observed that few key players in the pharmaceutical industry have moved further towards resolving the issue of lack of alternative treatment. They discovered that the injection of Botox into the bulbospongiosus, the exterior muscle in the penis that is responsible for erections, orgasms, and ejaculation, is a helpful technique. The market is also witnessing the introduction of several alternative treatments for premature ejaculation, which include herbal medications such as cinnamon bark, angelica, and clove. The main restraint of the market is the lack of awareness in the developing countries towards available advanced treatment options and ignorance. Many people consider it as a disease but it is a just a problem with solutions available in the market. As such kind of problems leads to a lot of personal distress and thus, lowering the self-esteem of the individual, so in most of the cases, people hide it rather than consulting a doctor on right time. Trending in the segment is the increasing online retail sales of drugs. Online retailing is considered as the fastest channel of distribution. The acceptance of online retailing can be recognized due to factors such as the quick delivery services, availability of a broad range of products, and highly competitive pricing.

Based on geography, the global premature ejaculation market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest revenue-generating region in the market followed by Europe. A major reason for the market growth in North America is a substantial rise in the number of premature ejaculation patients due to psychological factors such as stress resulting from changing lifestyle and workload. Factors such as the increase in awareness among public and health professionals of the signs and symptoms of premature ejaculation and the need to treat the condition for a satisfactory sex life have boosted the growth of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific market is growing rapidly due to rise in the number of cases reported for premature ejaculation. Also, increasing disposable income in East Asian countries is opening new doors for better treatment options. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a fast pace in the premature ejaculation market during the forecast period due to rise in the government initiative towards increasing awareness in the region. Latin America is expected to show steady growth in the premature ejaculation market due to unavailability of proper treatment options.

The premature ejaculation treatment market is oligopolistic in nature which is being dominated by key international vendors like Absorption Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Innovus and Plethora. Other prominent vendors are Dong-A Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Emcure, Eli Lilly, Futura Medical, NeuroHealing Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer.

