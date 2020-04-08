Probiotics Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024

“Associated health benefits and the increasing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of probiotics market globally”

The global probiotics market is expected to grow from USD 44.85 billion 2017 to USD 73.94 billion by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.40%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global probiotics market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.

Company Usability Profiles:

The probiotics market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company

2. Bifodan A/S

3. Biogaia

4. CHR. Hansen

5. Danone

6. Dowdupont

7. General Mills

8. Glac Biotech

9. Kerry

10. Lallemand

11. Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.

12. Nestle

13. Probi AB

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Uas Laboratories

16. Yakult Honsha

This research report categorizes the global probiotics market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Distribution Channel

1. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

2. Online

3. Pharmacies/Drugstores

4. Specialty Stores

Based on Form

1. Dry

2. Liquid

Based on Ingredient

1. Bacteria

2. Bifidobacterium

3. Yeast

Based on Application

1. Dietary Supplements

2. Feed

3. Functional Food & Beverages

Based on End User

1. Animal

2. Human

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the probiotics market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the probiotics market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix for the probiotics market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction

