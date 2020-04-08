TANK CONTAINER SHIPPING MARKET 2018- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Tank Container Shipping – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Tank Container Shipping Market 2018

Adds “Tank Container Shipping – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Description:

This report focuses on the global Tank Container Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tank Container Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.

Tank container is used to transport hazardous and non-hazardous materials. It is built according to the ISO standards. Tank container is a vessel of stainless steel enclosed by an insulation and protected with a layer of polyurethane and aluminum. The vessel is placed inside a steel frame. Tank container can be loaded from the top and unloaded from the bottom. A standard tank container consists of a manhole, and at least one valve on the top and one at the bottom. Loading and unloading of tank container is carried out by connecting hoses facility of the valves of the tank and it is generally done using pumps. The selection of the tank container loading and unloading is done on the basis of installation and regulation of products it contains. Tank containers are used in transportation and handling of liquid products such as chemicals, oil, and liquid food products.

Demand for tank container shipping is anticipated to increase due to factors such as disadvantages of pipeline transportation, and low price and suitability vis-à-vis other modes of transportation. Pipeline transportation carries various disadvantages such as higher lead time, threat from natural disasters, and low efficiency for short distance transportation. Furthermore, rise in exploration and production (E&P) activities in the oil & gas industry is expected to drive the demand for tank container shipping in the near future.

The Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and the UAE are witnessing growth in the export of petroleum products like oil and gas. The largest oil-producing countries include African countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, Libya, and Tanzania. As a result, the growth of exploration and production (E&P) activities will increase in these regions. Consequently, the need for tank container shipping will increase in EMEA, which in turn, will propel growth in the sea containers market.

In 2017, the global Tank Container Shipping market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Bulkhaul

Den Hartogh Logistics

HOYER Group

NewPort

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL)

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3344647-global-tank-container-shipping-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wines & Spirits

Fruit Juices

Sweet Oils

Chemicals

Fuels

Toxic Substances

Gases

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Petroleum

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3344647-global-tank-container-shipping-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Tank Container Shipping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Wines & Spirits

1.4.3 Fruit Juices

1.4.4 Sweet Oils

1.4.5 Chemicals

1.4.6 Fuels

1.4.7 Toxic Substances

1.4.8 Gases

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Tank Container Shipping Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil & Gas

1.5.3 Chemicals

1.5.4 Petroleum

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Bulkhaul

12.1.1 Bulkhaul Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tank Container Shipping Introduction

12.1.4 Bulkhaul Revenue in Tank Container Shipping Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Bulkhaul Recent Development

12.2 Den Hartogh Logistics

12.2.1 Den Hartogh Logistics Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tank Container Shipping Introduction

12.2.4 Den Hartogh Logistics Revenue in Tank Container Shipping Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Den Hartogh Logistics Recent Development

12.3 HOYER Group

12.3.1 HOYER Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Tank Container Shipping Introduction

12.3.4 HOYER Group Revenue in Tank Container Shipping Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 HOYER Group Recent Development

12.4 NewPort

12.4.1 NewPort Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tank Container Shipping Introduction

12.4.4 NewPort Revenue in Tank Container Shipping Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 NewPort Recent Development

12.5 Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL)

12.5.1 Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Tank Container Shipping Introduction

12.5.4 Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL) Revenue in Tank Container Shipping Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL) Recent Development

Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India