Temperature Management Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Target temperature management is an active treatment that tries to achieve and maintain a specific body temperature in a person for a specific duration of time in an effort to improve health outcomes during recovery after a period of stopped blood flow to the brain
The growth of the temperature management market is majorly driven by increase in the incidence of chronic conditions, development of technologically advanced intravascular systems, large number of awareness campaigns/conferences for physicians, and growth in research funding. However, the high cost of invasive temperature management systems and product recalls are restraining the growth of this market.
The global Temperature Management market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Temperature Management volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Temperature Management market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M
Bard
Stryker
Cincinnati Sub-Zero
Smiths Medical
Medtronic
Geratherm Medical
Inspiration Healthcare
The 37company
Zoll Medical
GE Healthcare
Becton Dickinson
Draeger
Ecolab
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Patient Warming Systems
Patient Cooling Systems
Segment by Application
Perioperative Care
Acute Care
Newborn Care
Medical/Surgical Units
Physiotherapy
Military Applications
Patient Transport
Chemotherapy
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Temperature Management Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Temperature Management Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Temperature Management Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Temperature Management Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Temperature Management Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Temperature Management Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Temperature Management Business
Chapter Eight: Temperature Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Temperature Management Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
