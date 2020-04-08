Thermoset Resin Market Price, Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2025

Global Thermoset Resin Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

Thermoset resin plays a vital role in the composite industry. Thermoset resins are used extensively in the manufacture of composites; these resins are employed in the fabrication of products for end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, sporting goods, construction, electronics, and wind energy.

The thermoset resin market can be segmented into six resin types: polyester resin, epoxy resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic, polyurethane, and high temperature resins (such as cyanate ester).

Polyurethane segment holds the major market share among the others, in 2017.

This report studies the global market size of Thermoset Resin in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Thermoset Resin in these regions. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

This research report categorizes the global Thermoset Resin market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Thermoset Resin market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Top manufacturers in Thermoset Resin Market are: AkzoNobel, DSM, Dow, DuPont, AEP Industries, Evonik, American Packaging, Teijin Chemicals, Cridel, Saudi Kayan, North American Pipe, Shell and others.

This report segments the Global Thermoset Resin Market on the basis of Types:

Polyester Resin

Phenol-Formaldehyde Resin

Others

On the Basis of Application the Global Thermoset Resin Market is segmented into:

Automotive

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis For Thermoset Resin Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

