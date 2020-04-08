Thin Film Solar Cell Market to 2023 – Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Material used and Applications

Global thin film solar cell market is expected to reach $39,512 million by 2023, from $11,421 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023. Thin film solar is particularly made by placing one or more layers of photovoltaic material on a surface, such as plastic, glass, or metal. These solar cells are relatively less expensive as compared to older silicon wafer cells. These are easier, more flexible to handle, and are less susceptible to damage. Thin film material own the property of bandgap and requires ten times lesser quantity of substrate material to absorb light as compared to other solar cells. These are employed in wide range of applications, such as commercial, residential, transportation, and utility. Earlier, the first generation thin-film solar cell was developed using amorphous silicon, which delivered low power output. Later, the next generation thin-film solar cell was introduced in the market fabricated using copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS), which offered improved flexibility, lightweight, and higher power efficiency.

In 2016, Europe and Asia-Pacific were the leading regions, in terms of both value and volume. Europe is the leading region, owing to the government support to develop innovative business model for increasing the availability of electricity to meet the demand by energy-intensive industries. The growth of thin film solar cell in Asia-Pacific is driven by the rapid expansion of renewable systems due to the increase in number of residential and industrial electricity consumers. The factors that drive the global thin film solar cell market are increase in awareness toward boosting green energy, rise in worldwide energy consumption, more installation flexibility of thin films, and cost & performance efficiency of thin film solar cell. However, high initial manufacturing cost and technological complexity associated with the use thin film solar cells are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global thin film solar cell market is segmented based on type, end-user, and installation. On the basis of type, it is categorized into cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), and amorphous thin-film silicon. On the basis of end user, it divided into residential, commercial, and utility. On the basis of installation, it is bifurcated into on-grid and off-grid. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In November 2016, Oxford Photovoltaics announced the acquisition of thin film development production site, which was earlier operated by Bosch Solar CISTech GmbH. The company is expected to scale-up its perovskite technology to industry standard wafer size for improving the manufacturing processes necessary for commercial deployment.

The major players profiled in this study include: Oxford Photovoltaics, Hankey Asia Ltd., Global Solar, Inc., Xunlight Kunshan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, First Solar, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., MiaSole Hi-Tech Corp., Trony Solar and Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

Thin Film Solar Cell Market Key Segments:

By Type: Cadmium Telluride (CdTe), Copper Indium Gallium Diselenide (CIGS) and Amorphous Thin-film Silicon

By End User: Residential, Commercial and Utility

By Installation: On-Grid and Off-Grid

By Country:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: THIN FILM SOLAR CELL MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: THIN FILM SOLAR CELL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: THIN FILM SOLAR CELL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: THIN FILM SOLAR CELL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

