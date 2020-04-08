Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market 2016 – 2026 | Key players are Sigma Pharmaceutical Pty Limited

Tuberculosis (or) TB is a chronic infectious disease which is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Tuberculosis, also known as pulmonary tuberculosis, infects to any part of the body majorly affects lungs. Extra pulmonary tuberculosis occurs when infection spreads other than the lungs. The bacterial infection that spreads through lymph nodes, blood stream to any organ in body. Tuberculosis is a contagious disease and transmitted from person to person through microscopic droplets released into the air. Tuberculosis is mainly of two types–latent tuberculosis and active tuberculosis. In latent TB condition, person infected with the bacteria but it is inactive state and cause no symptoms. It isn’t contagious. It is also called inactive tuberculosis (or) TB. It can turn into active TB, so treatment is important for the person with latent TB and to help control the spread of TB. Active Tuberculosis stage enable bacteria spread to others. It can occur in initial stages after infection with the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, or it might occur years later. Tuberculosis can be diagnosed through the tuberculin skin test or blood test. The positive tuberculin test or blood test enable to detect person infected with bacteria but it unable to detect latent tuberculosis infection.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Drivers and restraints

Increasing prevalence rate of tuberculosis provides the lucrative market for the global tuberculosis therapeutics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about one-third of the world’s population diagnosed with latent tuberculosis (TB), 9.6 million people diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2014. 1 million children diagnosed and 0.14 million children died in 2014. Low income and middle income countries more prevalent to the tuberculosis. People infected with HIV are 20-30 times more likely to develop active tuberculosis. The risk to occurrence active TB greater in persons suffering from other conditions that impair the immune system. Program to treat tuberculosis ‘Directly Observed Treatment, Short Course’ (DOTS) developed by WHO, witnessed robust growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market. Shortage of anti-tubercular drugs to treat TB in children.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Global Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market can be segmented as following types

By Product:

Hydrazine derivatives

Isoniazid

Miscellaneous anti tubercular drugs

Rifampin

Ethambutol

Pyrazinamide

By End user:

Hospital Pharmacies

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Individual Pharmacies

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Overview

Increasing demand for advance medication to treat tuberculosis and rising awareness among people and novel medications to treat the tuberculosis is expected to account for a robust growth of global tuberculosis therapeutics market over the forecasted period.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Depending upon the geographic regions tuberculosis therapeutics market segmented into seven key regions: Those are North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America and Latin America regions is expected to dominate the tuberculosis therapeutics market throughout the forecast period. People are becoming health conscious and aware of treatments of tuberculosis in the region. Asian Pacific region and MEA are anticipated to register double digit CAGR over the forecasted period.

Tuberculosis Therapeutics Market: Key players

Some of the key players in Tuberculosis therapeutics market are Sigma Pharmaceutical Pty Limited, Aventis Pharmaceuticals Limited, Novartis AG, Sanofi -aventis U.S LLC, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Versapharma Incorporated, Bayer Health care.