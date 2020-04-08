Vascular Access Catheters Market to Surpass Revenues Worth US$ 4,042.8 Mn by 2027

With healthy CAGR of 5.5%, the global vascular access catheters market is likely to grow with an impressive growth rate during the projected period. The primary reasons for this remarkable growth is shift towards value-based healthcare model, increasing global healthcare spending and global manufacturer’s focus on emerging market. According to the new report “Vascular Access Catheters Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027) that is published by Future Market Insights, global vascular access catheters market to grow from US$ 2,365.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 4,042.8 Mn by 2027 end. This represents CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period of 10-years. The global vascular access catheters market for represents absolute $ opportunity of US$ 118.9 Mn in 2018 over 2017 and incremental opportunity of US$ 1,677.5 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Drivers

Increased precision of PICC and CVC placement with tip location devices

Improved Reimbursement policies

Preference by surgeons, anaesthesiologists & interventional radiologists

Increasing number of diseases with PICC application

Distribution and collaboration agreement to increase product reach

Introduction of Innovative products

Product availability through appointing distributors

Increasing forward integration

Introduction of new PICC having anti-thrombogenic property

Radiopaque catheter material or marking

Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Product

On the basis of product type, the global vascular access catheters market is segmented into CVC Catheters, Implantable Port, Dialysis Catheters and PICC Catheters. CVC catheters dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue to do so. Also, increasing approvals for new products in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis segment would further increase the adoption.

Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by End Use

By end use the global market for vascular access catheters market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and specialty clinics and others. Hospital is expected to be the most lucrative among all end users of vascular access catheters products, with attractiveness index of 2.7, while specialty clinics and others are expected to be the least attractive end users of vascular access catheters, with market share index of 0.8.

Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Design

Design segment consists of single lumen, double lumen, and multiple lumen. Double Lumen, dominated the vascular access catheters market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Double lumen catheters is expected to be the most lucrative among property segment, with attractiveness index of 2.1.

Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Property

The property segment of the global vascular access catheters market includes antimicrobial catheter and non-anti-microbial catheter. Non Anti-microbial catheter, dominated the vascular access catheters market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Non Anti-microbial Catheter is expected to be the most lucrative among Property segment, with attractiveness index of 1.5.

Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Forecast by Region

This report has covered seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA. North America vascular access catheters market accounted for largest revenue share of 44.6% in 2016. Western Europe is expected to experience highest CAGR of 5.8% over 2017–2027, primarily due to increase in chronic kidney dialysis & cancer. Also rising healthcare reach in untapped markets may spur revenue growth during the forecast period.

Global Vascular Access Catheters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global vascular access catheters market are Angio Dynamics, C.R. Bard, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kimal Healthcare, Comed B.V., Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Vygon (UK) Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Incorporated and Fresenius Kabi AG.