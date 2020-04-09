2018 DSL Network Equipment Market Development Status and 2023 Forecast Study now at Arcognizance.com

Global “DSL Network Equipment Market Report” available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

DSL is a digital subscriber line, which is a combination of transmission technologies using a telephone line as a transmission medium. DSL technology supports symmetric and asymmetric transmission modes on subscriber loops that convey public telephone networks, solving the “last mile” transmission bottleneck that often occurs between network service providers and end users. Since the DSL access plan eliminates the need to reconstruct telephone lines, it can make full use of the telephone subscriber loops that can already be extensively deployed, greatly reducing the additional overhead. Therefore, the use of copper telephone lines to provide higher-speed Internet access is more popular among users and has attracted attention in various fields. It has been used in a large number of countries and regions.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the DSL Network Equipment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the DSL Network Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.

The DSL network equipment market is expected to grow significantly over the following year owing to the increase in the number of internet users globally. Moreover, as the internet service providers are growing rapidly in terms of subscriptions, the demand for network equipment is anticipated to grow in the near future. The telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, DSL equipment sales tumbled in 2017, falling to $2.5 B as operators look to alternative deployments. DSL market experienced double-digit decline as Gfast looms over the horizon. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand for DSL network equipment, especially in Phillipines, Vietnam and India. The DSL market decelerated in the second half of 2017, Gfast Amendment 3 chipsets have recently become available, and operators are furiously testing and trialing the products. Some operators are hesitant to deploy VDSL and are delaying investments to wait for Gfast or PON. However, Gfast commercial availability is limited and not expected to ramp until 2019.

The global DSL Network Equipment market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of DSL Network Equipment.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Alcatel-Lucent

Nokia Siemens Networks

Ericsson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Digital Subscriber Line(IDSL)

Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line(ADSL)

Rate-Adaptive Digital Subscriber Line(RADSL)

Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line(SDSL)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Small-Office

Big-Office

