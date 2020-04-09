2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure Market 2019: Growth Factors Details for Business Development with Leading Players.

The wireless network infrastructure market is currently in a phase of transition, as mobile operators seek to address increasing mobile traffic demands amidst global economic uncertainties. This paradigm shift is bringing new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

In 2016, global 2G, 3G and 4G wireless infrastructure revenues stood at nearly $56 Billion. SNS Research estimates that the market will shrink by 4% in 2017, primarily due to a decline in standalone macrocell RAN infrastructure spending. However, driven by investments in HetNet infrastructure and 5G NR (New Radio) rollouts – beginning in 2019, the market is expected to swing back to positive growth at an estimated CAGR of 2% between 2017 and 2020.

By 2020, 5G networks will account for nearly 5% of all spending on wireless network infrastructure. With significant investments expected in 5G NR, NextGen (Next Generation) core and transport (fronthaul/backhaul) networking infrastructure – between 2020 and 2025, this figure will further increase to more than 40% by the end of 2025.

Spanning over 1,500 pages, “The 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2017 – 2030 – with an Evaluation of Wi-Fi and WiMAX” report package encompasses two comprehensive reports covering both the conventional 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market as well as the emerging HetNet submarket:

Report 1 – The Wireless Network Infrastructure Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Macrocell RAN, Small Cells, C-RAN, RRH, DAS, Carrier Wi-Fi, Mobile Core, Backhaul & Fronthaul

Report 2 – The HetNet Ecosystem (Small Cells, Carrier Wi-Fi, C-RAN & DAS): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

This report package provides an in-depth assessment of the 2G, 3G, 4G & 5G wireless network infrastructure market and also explores the HetNet submarket. Besides analyzing the key market drivers, challenges, regional CapEx commitments and vendor strategies, the report package also presents revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the wireless network infrastructure, macrocell, mobile core, small cell, Wi-Fi offload, DAS, C-RAN and the mobile transport submarkets from 2017 to 2030 at a regional as well as a global scale.

The report package comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report package.

