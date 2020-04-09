6 Options for Glaucoma Treatments and Who You Should See

Glaucoma is a condition characterized by a build-up of fluid at the front of your eye. This fluid puts extra pressure on your eye—specifically your optic nerve—gradually damaging the nerve and causing loss of eyesight. Glaucoma can lead to blindness and is the leading cause of blindness for older patients (those 60 years of age and older). Sight damage caused by glaucoma is not reversible, but the condition can be treated to slow the loss of eyesight and prevent blindness.

Here are six common treatments for glaucoma:

Eyedrops: As you might expect, eyedrops are among the earliest treatment strategies for glaucoma. The specific type of eyedrops that an eye doctor decides to prescribe may vary depending on the stage of the disease, the patient’s medical history, and any side effects the patient develops from using other drops. Broadly, eyedrops for glaucoma are used either to reduce fluid production in the eye or to increase the outflow of fluid from the eye. Oral drugs: If eyedrops are not delivering results, an eye doctor treating a glaucoma patient may prescribe an oral drug. Options including sympathomimetic drugs (which help increase the flow of fluid while also reducing fluid production) or oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitors (which help reduce intraocular pressure). Trabeculoplasty: Trabeculoplasty is a type of high-energy laser surgery. Specifically, trabeculoplasty focuses on the trabecular meshwork, an area of ocular tissue that is responsible for draining fluid out of the eye. The laser can help unblock clogged parts of the tissue, thus improving drainage and reducing pressure in the eye. Trabeculoplasty is effective for resolving glaucoma at least temporarily, but some patients have had their problems come back months or years after this surgery. Viscocanalostomy: Viscocanalostomy, also known as filtering surgery, is another surgical procedure that opticians sometimes use to resolve problems with glaucoma. As with trabeculoplasty, the target is the trabecular meshwork. The difference is that where a trabeculoplasty aims to unclog the trabecular meshwork to allow drainage, viscocanalostomy removes part of the trabecular meshwork to bring about a similar result. In this type of surgery, the surgeon would create a small incision in the white of the eye and then proceed to extract a small piece of the trabecular meshwork. Removing part of the meshwork enables a stronger flow of fluid out of the eye. It also relieves pressure from fluid buildup by allowing some fluid to escape through the incision in the white of the eye. Aqueous shunt implant: An aqueous shunt implant is a drainage implant most commonly used to treat children with glaucoma. The implant takes the form of a small silicone tube, which is inserted—via surgical means—into the eye itself. Once in place, the implant helps drain the fluid from the eye, thus reducing intraocular pressure. Iridotomy: Most of the treatments discussed thus far are meant for primary or open-angle glaucoma. In primary glaucoma, the buildup of fluid in the eye—and, therefore, the incidence of symptoms or vision loss—is gradual. In secondary or angle-closure glaucoma, though, the condition is more of an emergency. In this type of glaucoma, the iris is blocking the drainage angle, which can cause a very rapid rise in fluid and pressure levels in the eye. An iridotomy addresses this type of glaucoma emergency. It is a laser-based surgical procedure that is used to remove part of the iris. The gap or hole left by the removed tissue enables fluids to drain out of the eye and through the trabecular meshwork.

If you believe you have glaucoma, you should consult an ophthalmologist for a formal diagnosis and treatment strategy.